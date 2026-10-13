Review: ATG’s DESTROYING DAVID by Jason Odell Williams-A Unique Gem

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“I am not the typical tour guide, and this is not the typical tour.” by Jason Odell Williams in Destroying David

American Theater Group (ATG) opens their 2026/2027 Season with the East Coast Premiere of Jason Odell William’s highly acclaimed, entertaining play, Destroying David. He brings a wealth of acting and writing talent in his captivating one-man show, adroitly directed by ATG’s Producing Artistic Director, Charlotte Cohn. The stirring production succeeds in illuminating the vital importance of fine art and art appreciation, while presenting significant questions about life and mortality. The show also creatively incorporates interactive moments for members of the audience.

The play is set in Florence, Italy’s Galleria dell ’Accademia. Jason Odell Williams portrays a knowledgeable museum guide and a restorer for one of the world’s most famous marble sculptures, Michelangelo’s David. The statue has structural flaws in the stone threatening its longevity. Jason’s presentation is compelling from start to finish as he brings the museum supervisor, Michaelangelo, and his young son into the narrative while discussing the sculpture’s significant history.

The Creative Team has done a top job of setting the scene for Destroying David. The Team includes Griffin O’Connor, Production Stage Manager; Catherine Murphy, Production Manager; Andy Cohen, Sound/Projections Designer; Max Stroeher, Lighting Designer; and Benjamin Morris, Technical Director.

Destroying David is an inspiring, finely-crafted play that is brilliantly performed. Theatergoers are fortunate to have the opportunity to see the talents of Jason Odell Williams on stage in this gem of a show. Plan to see it in your fall entertainment schedule.

A standing ovation for American Theater Group and their Producing Artistic Director, Charlotte Cohn for making the show available to metro area audiences and we look forward to the season ahead.

Destroying David runs for 75 minutes with no intermission. It will be presented at the DMK Theater at Union Arts Center, 1980 Morris Avenue in Union through October 18. It will also be presented at the Sieminski Theater, at 8000 Fellowship Road in Basking Ridge from October 23 to October 25. For tickets to Destroying David and more information about American Theater Group, visit www.americantheatergroup.org.

Photo Credit: Township of Union

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