Revel In The Glamour Of The Jazz Age With Middlesex County's Roaring 20s Jazz Party

On September 14, from 11 am to 5 pm, Middlesex County's East Jersey Old Town Village will welcome Michael Arenella and his Dreamland Orchestra, and Queen Esther for an unforgettable jazz extravaganza at the second Roaring 20s Jazz Party.

Learn to dance in 1920s style with guidance from The Canarsie Wobblers. The Roaring 20s Jazz Party will also honor New Brunswick's own James P. Johnson, the creator of the 'Charleston,' the defining song and dance of the 1920s.

This family-friendly event will also feature food, beverages, and vintage cars from the era. A featured DJ will play music from cylinder and disc records from the early 1900s to the 1930s played on wind-up phonographs, with a special appearance by an Orthophonic Victrola. Be sure to wear your best 20s attire!

Admission and parking are free. A free shuttle from the New Brunswick Train Station will also be available. Attendees are advised to bring their blankets and chairs.

In partnership with REPLENISH and in honor of Hunger Action Awareness Month, the event will also collect nutritious food for needy residents. If you would like to help, please bring a non-perishable food item when attending the County's Roaring 20s Jazz Party.

For more details and updates, click here.

