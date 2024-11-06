Randolph High School Drama Club Receives Grant to Stage THE UNSINKABLE MOLLY BROWN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Randolph High School Drama Club has received a grant to produce THE UNSINKABLE Molly Brown, a newly revised version of the beloved musical by Meredith Willson and Dick Scanlan. Awarded by The Educational Theatre Foundation (ETF), The Music Man Foundation (TMMF), and Music Theatre International (MTI), this grant is part of a nationwide initiative to bring an updated take on the classic story to schools across the United States, educating audiences on the impact of Margaret "Call Me Molly" Tobin's activism during the Progressive Era. The revised version of THE UNSINKABLE Molly Brown which debuted in 2021, reimagines the original 1960 musical originally written by Meredith Wilson and revised by Dick Scanlan. The story focuses on the rags to riches life of Molly Brown, a real-life figure known for her resilience, activism, larger-than-life personality, and famously surviving the Titanic disaster.

THE UNSINKABLE Molly Brown at Randolph High School's cast and crew features Samantha Walker, Liam Rose, Vaishnevi Swarna, Harsh Magdum, Elizabeth Cooper, Samantha Heidenger, Jeffrey Allen, Ashly Alphonse, Daniel Asaro, Emma Basa, Isabella Bello, Emma Carothers, Cara DeConto, Sophia Dominguez, Hannah Hutchinson, Mattie Mistkowski, Marcus Mosquera, Veronica Pope, Lauren Rogers, Emily Russo, Emilia Sharples, Gabriella Ruiz, Aaryan Ragahavan, Justine McMaster, Alexa Rosenbaum, Maya Torres, Ellie Briones, Stacy Castro, Michael Golender, Sarah Hall, Jordan Dobis, Georgia Cullin, Anthony Golda, Hayley Ross, Emma Nisivoccia, Dane Fordahl, Alexandra Golda, Josh Dobis, John DeBruycker, and Freddie Sanchez.

The creative team includes direction and choreography by Jeorgi Smith, produced by Courtney Hernandez, musical direction by Matthew Swiss, with assistant direction by Brendan Angilello, and assistant producing by Tingyu Yuan. The production is stage managed by Carolyn Marconi with costume design by Courtney Hernandez and Tingyu. Yuan, scenic design by Anthony Vazzano and Matt Kohere, and properties by Georgia Cullin and Hayley Ross.

Randolph High School's production of THE UNSINKABLE Molly Brown is dedicated to ensuring that Molly Brown's initiatives are brought into fruition, supporting and donating to local organizations that support the activist's generous values. They are leading initiatives to collect donations for Jersey Battered Women's Shelter. Donation bins will be presented during the run of the production. Production attendees are asked to bring donations such as gift cards, toiletries, canned goods, baby items, cleaning supplies, clothing, bedding, and more. Cast and crew members have also partnered with Randolph High School's Rise program to present their annual "Socktober" drive, collecting donated socks for those in need for Morristown's Market Street Mission.

Performances will take place Thursday, November 14th at 7:00pm, Friday, November 15th at 7:00pm, and November 16th at 1:00pm and 7:00pm at Randolph High School, 511 Millbrook Ave, Randolph, NJ 07869.

Comments