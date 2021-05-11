Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Princeton Symphony Salutes PHS Seniors With Free Palmer Square Performance

The free performance will take place in Princeton's Palmer Square. 

May. 11, 2021  

On Wednesday, May 26 at 4pm, the Princeton Symphony Orchestra (PSO) will salute Princeton High School's (PHS) class of 2021 with an outdoor concert of works by American composers, performed by the PSO Brass Quintet. The free performance is anonymously sponsored by a former PHS parent in honor of all PHS seniors, and will take place in Princeton's Palmer Square.

"These seniors have successfully weathered an unusually challenging year," says PSO Executive Director Marc Uys. "We acknowledge all their efforts to-date, and salute them in the way that comes most naturally to us-through music."

Acting Principal of Princeton High School Jared Warren is enthusiastic about the idea. He says, "Congratulations to our class of 2021! Our seniors have persevered through a challenging and adverse school year, and deserve recognition for their efforts! The concert on the 26th is such a gracious acknowledgement of their accomplishments this past school year. Thank you to the Princeton Symphony Orchestra for saluting our seniors."

The musicians of the PSO Brass Quintet have performed as part of the orchestra's outdoor chamber series this season at Morven Museum & Garden. They are: Jerry Bryant and Thomas Cook, trumpets; Jonathan Clark, horn; Lars Wendt, trombone; and Jonathan Fowler, tuba.

All are encouraged to attend in recognition and support of the Princeton High School Class of 2021. The performance is free and open to the public, and will take place rain or shine. No tickets or advance registration required.

CDC guidelines, state and local mandates, and industry best practices will be followed to ensure the health and safety of the audience and artists.

Palmer Square is in the heart of Princeton, opposite Nassau Presbyterian Church.


