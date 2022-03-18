Premiere Stages at Kean University Announces Semi-Finalists for 2022 Play Festival

Premiere Stages, the professional theatre company in residence at Kean University, has announced the 2022 Premiere Play Festival Semi-Finalists.

The Play Festival panel and literary staff reviewed 655 submissions before choosing the 35 Semi-Finalists. From those 35 Semi-Finalists, four Finalists will be chosen in early April for public readings. Those readings will be held April 21-24, 2022 at Liberty Hall Museum (1003 Morris Avenue, Union, NJ 07083). One finalist will be awarded a full production in Premiere Stages' 2023 season.

"After a two-year hiatus, we couldn't be more pleased with the level of submissions to the 2022 Play Festival", stated Producing Artistic Director John J. Wooten. "It is encouraging to see such an immense wealth of talent in the playwriting community as we again prepare for a full season of plays and events."

35 SEMI-FINALISTS FOR THE 2022 PREMIERE PLAY FESTIVAL

THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN BIG GIRLS AND LITTLE GIRLS by Serena Berman

I GOT YOU by Suzanne Bradbeer

THE BEAUTIFUL THINGS ARE GONNA KILL YOU by Amara Brady

SATELLITES by Erin Breznitsky

DUPE by Adrienne Dawes

HOMESICK, OR SACRED HETEROSEXUAL SPACES by Ryan Drake

LANDSCAPE by Emma Durbin

SPEAK FREELY by Andrea Fiest Stein

CATARACT by Dominic Finocchiaro

CLASSIC SIX by Leigh Flayton

IF NOBODY DOES REMARKABLE THINGS by Emma Gibson

THE ONE, PERCY ENT by Tariq Hamami

THE FLOWER AND THE FURY by Alexa Jordan

RAVAGE by Nina Ki

EELPOUT by Paul Kruse

WYRD by Mat Minnicino

THE SAVIOR AND THE QUEEN OF URUK by Michael Monroe

LILITH : MARIA by Laura Neill

JUGGERNAUT by Ciara Ni Chuirc

A HOME WHAT HOWLS (OR THE HOUSE WHAT WAS RAVINE) by Matthew Paul Olmos

THE GIFT OF BS by Dave Osmundsen

THE DUST by Brian Otaño

STAY SAFE by Stav Palti-Negev

THE VARIETIES OF RELIGIOUS EXPERIENCE by Brendan Pelsue

BLACK DOVES by Reynaldo Piniella

THE AGENCY by Lia Romeo

TAKE MY HAND AND WAVE GOODBYE by Tammy Ryan

DIASPORA! by Phaedra Michelle Scott

I LOVE TELEVISION by Matthew Stephen Smith

JOSEPH COOK by Jeff Talbott

THE BUZZER by Chandra Thomas

ASHLAND: A SHAKESPEARE PLAY by Melissa Toomey

LAWS OF THE UNIVERSE by Suzanne Trauth

HALF OF CHOPSTICKS by Stephanie Kyung Sun Walters

JAY AND THE CONTEST by Matt Webster

In the seventeen seasons since its founding, the Premiere Play Festival has received over 6,500 submissions and developed more than eighty plays. Multiple plays produced at Premiere have been honored by the American Theatre Critics Association, selected for agency representation, and/or been published by Concord, Dramatists Play Service, Dramatic Publishing Company, Playscripts, and Broadway Play Publishing. A number of Play Festival winners and finalists have subsequently been produced in New York, internationally and at regional theatres across the country.

Premiere Stages offers affordable prices, air-conditioned facilities and free parking close to the theatre. Premiere Stages also provides free or discounted tickets to patrons with disabilities. All Premiere Stages facilities are fully accessible spaces, and companion seating is available for patrons with disabilities. Assistive listening devices and large print programs are available at all times; publications in alternate formats are available with advance notice. Please call 908-737-4077 for a list of sign-interpreted, audio-described or open-captioned performances. For more information, please visit Premiere Stages online at www.premierestagesatkean.com.

The 2022 Play Festival Spring Readings will be produced in part by Carole Shaffer-Koros and Robert Koros. Premiere Stages is also made possible in part through funding from W. John Bauer and Nancy Boucher, The New Jersey State Council on the Arts, The Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation, The Shubert Foundation, The Dubose and Dorothy Heyward Foundation, The Northfield Bank Foundation, The Hyde and Watson Foundation, The Union Foundation, E.J. Grassmann Trust, The New Jersey Theatre Alliance, Investors Foundation, The Union County HEART Grant and through the generous support of individual patrons and local organizations. Discover Jersey Arts is our marketing partner. Visit www.JerseyArts.com for more information about other arts programming happening around the Garden State.

Premiere Stages is committed to producing topical plays and interactive programs that reflect people of all ethnic and racial backgrounds, national origins, nationalities, ancestry, religious groups, gender expression or identities, sexual orientation, political beliefs, ages, abilities and disabilities.

ABOUT PREMIERE STAGES

Created in 2004, Premiere Stages is the professional Equity theatre in residence at Kean University. Through its unique partnership with Kean, Premiere's play development programs, educational initiatives, and professional development opportunities actively embrace the university's academic curriculum while expanding the scope, accessibility, and prestige of the professional programming on campus. For more information, please visit Premiere Stages online at premierestagesatkean.com