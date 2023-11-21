Pollock & Friends Annual Holiday Concert LIGHT UP THE HOLIDAYS to Benefit The Vanessa Pollock Music Initiative

Pollock Properties Group of Keller Williams, Matt Keane of Guaranteed Rate & Peter Uzzolino of Acres Title are pleased to announce that Pollock & Friends will be hosting their FREE annual holiday concert on Friday December 1st, and they want you to SAVE THE DATE. Every year for the past decade, Broadway star, Charlie Pollock (Pretty Woman, 9 to 5, Urinetown), gathers his incredibly talented friends and Agents to delight audiences and raise money for the "Click Here Music Initiative", a fund managed by the Achieve Foundation. This year the band and singers will all be together again for a concert extravaganza titled "Light Up the Holidays". Broadway and recording industry favorites, such as Mark Evans-Mortelliti (Waitress, Mrs Doubtfire), Kevin Kern (Finding Neverland, Les Miz), Catherine Porter (The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber, Guns N Roses), Brynn Williams (13) Elizabeth Welch (The Phantom of the Opera), Paige Faure (Cinderella), Cantor Peri Smilow, all led by music director Jason Loughlin.

Meet the performers at the after party, where we'll have a professional photographer set up to take FREE family photos for your holiday cards. Wear your festive attire!

SAVE THE DATE: DECEMBER 1, 2023

WHEN: 7PM Concert | 8:30PM After Party with the Cast

WHERE: 639 Mountain Avenue, Springfield NJ - a short 12 minute drive from Maplewood Village!

REGISTER HERE - TICKETS ARE FREE WITH A SUGGESTED DONATION OF $25/PERSON

The VPMI was founded by Vanessa & Charlie Pollock, founders of Pollock Properties Group at Keller Williams, in order to fund the rental of band and orchestra instruments for all in-need students in the district, as well as help repair instruments throughout the South Orange-Maplewood School District (SOMSD), and to provide private music instruction and professional-grade instruments to prodigious Columbia High School students, who are nominated for the award by their music teachers. Since the program was established, the VPMI has underwritten the rental of more than 738 instruments so that all students who wish to participate in band or orchestra are able to do so, and has awarded 89 scholarships for private music lessons or professional-grade instruments to talented CHS students. The VMPI has also funded several music-related teacher grant requests over the years.

Click Here Music Initiative is conducted in partnership with the SOMSD and Achieve Foundation, the local Education Foundation. Achieve is an independent, non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that raises funds to promote exemplary public education for all students and educators in our community. Said Achieve Executive Director Eileen Collins Neri, "The VPMI is compatible with Achieve's mission to help ensure that all children in the South Orange-Maplewood School District have equal access to every learning opportunity, and we're pleased to support the arts in our schools through this fund."

Watch and listent to last year's concerts below!

Donate to the Vanessa Pollock Music Initiative HERE




