Playwrights Can Take Their Shot At The Annual SHOW ME THE MONOLOGUE Competition

The Paterson Performing Arts Development Council is accepting entries for its Show Me The Monologue Playwriting Competition. The winning playwright whose work is chosen will receive a main stage production as part of the lineup in the 2022 Hamilton Arts Festival.

As PPADC's playwright in residence, the winner will receive developmental support over a six-month incubation period includes a $500 stipend and access to a dramaturge, director, casting, tech operators, and set design. HAF events and activities are designed to enable both arising and accomplished artists to present work that deepens their practice as well as entertains, enlightens, and engages Paterson's multiculturally diverse communities.

The core focus of the SMTM contest and playwright residency is to support independent artists through a multi-step development processes designed to bring their plays/musicals to a state of production readiness. The purpose of HAF is to raise cultural awareness and offer opportunities to experience diverse artistic works.

PPADC is looking for stories from writers with underrepresented backgrounds. Women and BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) writers are encouraged to apply. Studies show that women playwrights still struggle to get their plays produced in comparison with men, even more so the case for BIPOC playwrights.

PPADC works to reduce barriers of participation for diverse artists of multiple disciplines by helping them gain knowledge and experience that will further their professional development. "We do the work we do because it's important to amplify lesser known voices and to foster cultural community engagement," says PPADC's President Denise Womack, who also serves as Co-Chair of Paterson Arts Exchange, the formal arts advisory committee to the City of Paterson. "We also want to raise awareness about the rich cultural tapestry of our multi-faceted arts community."

PPADC is accepting submissions online via @FilmFreeway, https://filmfreeway.com/ShowMeTheMonologue. Competitors are asked to upload video file (under 4 minutes) with an original written monologue from the play or musical script that they are submitting and to attach a file with the full script (no outlines) typed and doubled space of the play or musical from which their monologue is taken. Full-Act Plays or Musicals must be 60 minutes to 90 minutes in length and must depict a unique cultural experience, heritage perspective, and/or social issue. More than one play may be submitted. However, plays submitted should not have had a full stage production, other readings or workshops are acceptable.

"We are seeking playwrights who have not had their work fully produced before or may not have the resources or means to have their work developed," says Therese Salmon, PPADC's Treasurer. "We are committed to providing emerging writers much needed resources and helping them share their narratives."

SMTM open call for entries ends October 21, 2021. For more information, please contact team PPADC at info@ppadc.org and visit www.ppadc.org.