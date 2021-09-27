Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Pianist Seong-Jin Cho Announced at NJPAC This March

Seong-Jin Cho captured First Prize in the 2015 International Chopin Competition.

Sep. 27, 2021  

New Jersey Performing Arts Center will welcome the Seong-Jin Cho on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 3:00 p.m.

Seong-Jin Cho captured First Prize in the 2015 International Chopin Competition. Since then, he has stunned audiences around the globe. "Unequivocally brilliant," says The Telegraph. In recital, Seong-Jin Cho plays Liszt's blistering Piano Sonata, lyrical works of Brahms and Schumann, and Berg's brilliant First Piano Sonata. He "breathes tenderness and freedom into music," declares the San Francisco Chronicle.

Janáček: Piano Sonata "1.X.1905"
Ravel: Gaspard de la Nuit

Intermission

Chopin: Scherzo No. 1, Op. 20
Chopin: Scherzo No. 2, Op. 31
Chopin: Scherzo No. 3, Op. 39
Chopin: Scherzo No. 4, Op. 54

Pianos by Steinway & Sons - the Artistic Choice of NJPAC.


Tickets to see Seong-Jin Cho are on-sale Friday, October 1, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Ticket Link NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.


