Photos/Video: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT At Algonquin Arts Theatre

Algonquin Arts Theatre has released photos of its October musical, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

The show will run at Algonquin Arts Theatre from October 11 through October 20. Tickets start at just $27 and may be purchased at www.algonquinarts.org, by calling 732-528-9211 or by visiting the Algonquin Arts Theatre box office Monday through Saturday, 10AM-4PM located at 60 Abe Voorhees Drive, Manasquan, New Jersey.

Get ready for a musical extravaganza that will dazzle your senses and ignite your imagination. Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is a vibrant and joyous spectacle that brings the tale of Joseph and his brothers on their rollicking adventure, filled with laughter, love, and unexpected twists. Bring the entire family to witness this magnificent array of colors, music and pure theatrical magic! Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat was nominated for ten Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book and Best Score.

Photo Credit: John Posada



Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Algonquin Arts Theatre

