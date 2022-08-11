Photos & Video: Get a First Look at THE WHO'S TOMMY at Algonquin Arts Theatre
Algonquin Arts Theatre is presenting The Who's Tommy. The show will run at Algonquin Arts Theatre from Friday, August 12 through Sunday, August 21. Tickets start at just $26 and may be purchased at www.algonquinarts.org, by calling 732-528-9211 or by visiting the Algonquin Arts Theatre box office Monday through Saturday, 10AM-4PM located at 60 Abe Voorhees Drive, Manasquan, New Jersey.
Get a first look at photos and video below!
A smash-hit on both sides of the Atlantic, The Who's Tommy, a powerful tale of a deaf, mute and blind pinball player who becomes an international sensation bursts on the stage in this multi-award winning adaptation of the original chart-topping rock album. Hit songs include "Pinball Wizard," "See Me, Touch Me." This show contains adult content.
The Company of Tommy
Matthew Johnson, Nadia Jewel Vito and Patrick Mulrane
Matthew Johnson, Jax Terry, Jake Ward
Thomas Krey and the Company of Tommy
Matthew Johnson and Nadia Jewel Vito
Matthew Johnson, Jake Ward and the Company of Tommy
Hannah Teza and the Company of Tommy
Matthew Johnson and the Company of Tommy
Brendan Flanagan, Thomas Krey, Jax Terry, Patrick Mulrane and Nadia Jewel Vito
Maggie Blaise and Jax Terry
Brendan Flanagan
Matthew Johnson and the Company of Tommy