Photos & Video: Get a First Look at THE WHO'S TOMMY at Algonquin Arts Theatre

Aug. 11, 2022  

Algonquin Arts Theatre is presenting The Who's Tommy. The show will run at Algonquin Arts Theatre from Friday, August 12 through Sunday, August 21. Tickets start at just $26 and may be purchased at www.algonquinarts.org, by calling 732-528-9211 or by visiting the Algonquin Arts Theatre box office Monday through Saturday, 10AM-4PM located at 60 Abe Voorhees Drive, Manasquan, New Jersey.

Get a first look at photos and video below!

A smash-hit on both sides of the Atlantic, The Who's Tommy, a powerful tale of a deaf, mute and blind pinball player who becomes an international sensation bursts on the stage in this multi-award winning adaptation of the original chart-topping rock album. Hit songs include "Pinball Wizard," "See Me, Touch Me." This show contains adult content.

The Company of Tommy

Matthew Johnson, Nadia Jewel Vito and Patrick Mulrane

Matthew Johnson, Jax Terry, Jake Ward

Thomas Krey and the Company of Tommy

Matthew Johnson and Nadia Jewel Vito

Matthew Johnson, Jake Ward and the Company of Tommy

Hannah Teza and the Company of Tommy

Matthew Johnson

Matthew Johnson and the Company of Tommy

Brendan Flanagan, Thomas Krey, Jax Terry, Patrick Mulrane and Nadia Jewel Vito

Maggie Blaise and Jax Terry

Brendan Flanagan

Matthew Johnson and the Company of Tommy





