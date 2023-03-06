Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Stew And Heidi Rodewald Visit Vanguard Theater's Production Of PASSING STRANGE

The cast includes Dwayne Clark as Narrator, Brandi Chavonne Massey as Mother and more.

Mar. 06, 2023  

Stew and Heidi Rodewald were guests at Vanguard Theater's closing performance of the Tony Award-winning rock musical, Passing Strange.

See the photos of the collaborating creators at Passing Strange Below!

Passing Strange opened at Vanguard Theater (180 Bloomfield Avenue Montclair, NJ) on Thursday, February 16, 2023, for its three-week run.

The cast includes Dwayne Clark as Narrator, Brandi Chavonne Massey as Mother, Jason Tyler Smith as Youth, Lawrence Dandridge as Mr. Franklin/Joop/Mr. Venus, Amanda Rose Gross as Sherry/Renata/Desi, A'ja Desormeau as Edwina/Marianna/Sudabey, and J'royce Jata as Terry/Christophe/Hugo.

Passing Strange is written by Stew with music by Stew and Heidi Rodewald, directed by Janeece Freeman Clark, music directed by Mitch Samu, and choreography by Lawrence Dandridge.

Vanguard Theatre is the recipient of Michael Jordan and the Jordan Brand's 2023 Black Community Commitment Grant. Jordan Community Grants are awarded once a year to grassroots, non-profit organizations that are driving action and leading sustainable solutions to improve Black lives in their neighborhoods. Grant funds were awarded to 48 organizations, including Vanguard Theater, with a local connection to the initiative's four key focus areas of economic justice, education, narrative change, and social justice.

Photos: Stew And Heidi Rodewald Visit Vanguard Theater's Production Of PASSING STRANGE
Stew and Heidi with cast: Left to right standing: Heidi Rodewald, Brandi Chavonne Massey, Dwayne Clark, Stew, Jason Tyler Smith, Amanda Rose Green, A'ja Desormeau, kneeling: J'royce Jata, Janeece Free

Photos: Stew And Heidi Rodewald Visit Vanguard Theater's Production Of PASSING STRANGE
Staff/Cast: Front row, left to right: Adrienne Young, Veronica Gonmiah, Justin Comini, Amanda Lupacchino, Lawrence Dandridge, Dwayne Clark, Janeece Freeman Clark, J'royce Jata, Terri Gorgone, Melissa




