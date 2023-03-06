Photos: Stew And Heidi Rodewald Visit Vanguard Theater's Production Of PASSING STRANGE

Stew and Heidi Rodewald were guests at Vanguard Theater's closing performance of the Tony Award-winning rock musical, Passing Strange.

Passing Strange opened at Vanguard Theater (180 Bloomfield Avenue Montclair, NJ) on Thursday, February 16, 2023, for its three-week run.

The cast includes Dwayne Clark as Narrator, Brandi Chavonne Massey as Mother, Jason Tyler Smith as Youth, Lawrence Dandridge as Mr. Franklin/Joop/Mr. Venus, Amanda Rose Gross as Sherry/Renata/Desi, A'ja Desormeau as Edwina/Marianna/Sudabey, and J'royce Jata as Terry/Christophe/Hugo.

Passing Strange is written by Stew with music by Stew and Heidi Rodewald, directed by Janeece Freeman Clark, music directed by Mitch Samu, and choreography by Lawrence Dandridge.

Vanguard Theatre is the recipient of Michael Jordan and the Jordan Brand's 2023 Black Community Commitment Grant. Jordan Community Grants are awarded once a year to grassroots, non-profit organizations that are driving action and leading sustainable solutions to improve Black lives in their neighborhoods. Grant funds were awarded to 48 organizations, including Vanguard Theater, with a local connection to the initiative's four key focus areas of economic justice, education, narrative change, and social justice.