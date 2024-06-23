Photos: First Look at Vanguard Theater's PIPPIN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Check out new promotional photos from Vanguard Theater's production of Pippin, running now through June 30th, below!

“Pippin” features Broadway actor (Shucked, Paradise Square, The Color Purple, Spiderman: Turn off the Dark, and many more) Dwayne Clark as King Charlemagne. Clark, recently awarded the Legacy Robe in the Broadway production of “Shucked,” previously wowed audiences at Vanguard with his electrifying performances as the Narrator in “Passing Strange,” and his star turn as Ray Charles in “A Portrait of Ray.”

The Leading Player is played by Lawrence Dandridge, fresh off star turns in “Tik Tik Boom” and “Ain’t Too Proud” (First National Tour).

With “Pippin,” Vanguard Theater continues its unwavering dedication to DREAM: Diversity, Reciprocity, Education, Activism, & Mentorship, with a season designed to engage audiences, foster creativity, and empower artists and creatives. The season will feature musicals and plays, including a world premiere, brought to audiences by actors including Broadway and guest Equity artists.

For more information, please visit: https://www.vanguardtheatercompany.org/season/pippin-2024.



Dwayne Clark

Quincy Hampton

Yamil Rivera

Janice Lynn

Brittany Smithson

Lisa Cortney

Lawrence Dandridge

Comments