Photos: First Look at Studio Players' DESTIGMATIZED

The proceeds raised from the production will go to two charities, Planned Parenthood and GLSEN. 

Oct. 22, 2022  

Studio Players presented Destigmatized on October 21st and 22nd at 8:00pm and October 23rd at 3:00pm at Studio Playhouse in Montclair. Modeled after The Vagina Monologues, Destigmatized has introductory and closing scenes, as well as group scenes based off interviews conducted with the women and uterus owners, and original monologues written and performed by both theatre company's members. The proceeds raised from the production will go to two charities, Planned Parenthood and GLSEN.

Topics in the play include: abortion, sexual assault, #MeTooMovement, Pregnancy, Pregnancy Scare, Religious Identity, Periods, Sexism, Child Molestation, Transgender Rights and Tampons. The pieces range from the hilarious to the heartbreaking.

Following the devastating news regarding the leaked SCOTUS draft decision, which accurately indicated the imminent overturning of Roe v. Wade, theatre company Red Mic Repertory Company reached out to Unidentified Stages to discuss what could be done. The two companies have officially partnered to develop an original play entitled Destigmatized, comprised of true stories written by our respective company members. We've rallied our company members to perform these original pieces at different theatres in the tri-state area. Studio Playhouse was the first theatre to welcome Destigmatized with their original staged reading. After successful stagings at different venues, Studio Players is proud to welcome them back, this time offering a three show run.

Photo Credit: John Posada

Photos: First Look at Studio Players' DESTIGMATIZEDPhotos: First Look at Studio Players' DESTIGMATIZED
October 22, 2022

Studio Players presented Destigmatized on October 21st and 22nd at 8:00pm and October 23rd at 3:00pm at Studio Playhouse in Montclair. Modeled after The Vagina Monologues, Destigmatized has introductory and closing scenes, as well as group scenes based off interviews conducted with the women and uterus owners, and original monologues written and performed by both theatre company’s members.
Centenary Stage Company's Next Stage Repertory to Present LIVING DEAD IN DENMARKCentenary Stage Company's Next Stage Repertory to Present LIVING DEAD IN DENMARK
October 22, 2022

Centenary Stage Company's NEXTStage Repertory will present Living Dead in Denmark by Qui Nguyen November 3rd throug November 7th. Performances will take place in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center of the Centenary University campus.
West Windsor Arts Kicks Off MARTian Project With A Halloween Party At Schenck FarmsteadWest Windsor Arts Kicks Off MARTian Project With A Halloween Party At Schenck Farmstead
October 21, 2022

It was 84 years ago that Orson Welles' radio broadcast of the “War of the Worlds” was so believable that people across the country panicked, thinking Martians had landed in Grover's Mills, New Jersey.
Marc Theobald, Andy Haynes & More to Perform at SOPAC in November as Part of LAUGHS IN THE LOFTMarc Theobald, Andy Haynes & More to Perform at SOPAC in November as Part of LAUGHS IN THE LOFT
October 21, 2022

On every first Wednesday of the month, settle in for an evening of laugh-out-loud comedy during SOPAC’s Laughs in the Loft, a stand-up series featuring several comedians in a New York City-style showcase. The next Laughs in the Loft performance—which features two New Jersey natives—is Wednesday, November 2 at 7:30PM.
French Organist Johann Vexo to Perform at St. Stephen's Beckerath Organ Recital in NovemberFrench Organist Johann Vexo to Perform at St. Stephen's Beckerath Organ Recital in November
October 21, 2022

French organist Johann Vexo, Organist of the Choir at Notre Dame Cathedral, Paris, will perform at St. Stephen's Beckerath Organ Recital on Sunday, November 6th at 4:00pm.