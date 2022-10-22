Photos: First Look at Studio Players' DESTIGMATIZED

Studio Players presented Destigmatized on October 21st and 22nd at 8:00pm and October 23rd at 3:00pm at Studio Playhouse in Montclair. Modeled after The Vagina Monologues, Destigmatized has introductory and closing scenes, as well as group scenes based off interviews conducted with the women and uterus owners, and original monologues written and performed by both theatre company's members. The proceeds raised from the production will go to two charities, Planned Parenthood and GLSEN.

Check out photos below!

Topics in the play include: abortion, sexual assault, #MeTooMovement, Pregnancy, Pregnancy Scare, Religious Identity, Periods, Sexism, Child Molestation, Transgender Rights and Tampons. The pieces range from the hilarious to the heartbreaking.

Following the devastating news regarding the leaked SCOTUS draft decision, which accurately indicated the imminent overturning of Roe v. Wade, theatre company Red Mic Repertory Company reached out to Unidentified Stages to discuss what could be done. The two companies have officially partnered to develop an original play entitled Destigmatized, comprised of true stories written by our respective company members. We've rallied our company members to perform these original pieces at different theatres in the tri-state area. Studio Playhouse was the first theatre to welcome Destigmatized with their original staged reading. After successful stagings at different venues, Studio Players is proud to welcome them back, this time offering a three show run.

Photo Credit: John Posada