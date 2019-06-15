Photo Flash: Regina Taylor, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Marva Hicks, Lori Tan Chinn And More Celebrate OO-BLA-DEE Opening Night At Two River

Jun. 15, 2019  

Two River Theater presents Oo-Bla-Dee, written by Regina Taylor, featuring original lyrics by Taylor and original music by composer/orchestrator Diedre L. Murray, directed by Ruben Santiago-Hudson. The choreography is by Kenneth L. Roberson and the music direction is by George Caldwell, with vocal arrangements by Carol Maillard.

Two River Theater celebrated the opening night performance of Oo-Bla-Dee last night in Two River's Rechnitz Theater, 21 Bridge Avenue, Red Bank, NJ. The run continues through June 30. Tickets are available from 732.345.1400 or tworivertheater.org. Scroll down for photos of the celebration.

Oo-Bla-Dee follows Evelyn Waters and the Diviners, an all-black, all-female jazz band, as they travel from St. Louis to Chicago in order to set up a record deal following the end of World War II. On this trip toward freedom the latest member of the group, sax player Gin Del Sol, must wrestle with the complex timing of the music as well as the complicated times in which she lives.

The company includes Marva Hicks as Evelyn Waters, Amber Iman as Luna C, Stanley Wayne Mathis as Shorty, Monica J. Palmer as Ruby, Cedric Sanders as Arthur/Soldier, Stacey Sargeant as Lulu, Allison Semmes as Gin Del Sol, and Chesney Snow as the Vocal Foley. The band consists of George Caldwell (conductor/piano), Corinthia Cromwell (saxophone), Eli Fountain (percussion) and Mimi Jones (bass).

The creative team includes scenic designer Michael Carnahan, costume designer Karen Perry, lighting designer Jane Cox, sound designer Jane Shaw, and projection designer Alex Basco Koch. The copyist is Kevin Massey and the wig designer is J. Jared Janas. The casting is by Binder Casting/Chad Eric Murnane, CSA. The assistant stage manager is Larry Copeland and the production stage manager is Mark Dobrow.

Photo Credit: Lia Chang

OO-BLA-DEE Playwright Regina Taylor

The cast and band of OO-BLA-DEE: Mimi Jones, Eli Fountain, Chesney Snow, Amber Iman, Allison Semmes, Cedric Sanders, Marva Hicks, Monica J. Palmer, Stacey Sargeant, Corinthia Cromwell, Stanley Wayne Mathis and George Caldwell

Seated: Choreographer Kenneth L. Roberson, Director Ruben Santiago-Hudson. Standing: (L-R) Marva Hicks, Carol Maillard, Mimi Jones, Allison Semmes, Eli Fountain, Stacey Sargeant, Amber Iman, Sanders, Music Director George Caldwell, Stanley Wayne Mathis, Corinthia Cromwell, Chesney Snow and Monica J. Palmer

Director Ruben Santiago-Hudson

The company of Regina Taylor's OO-BLA-DEE during the opening night curtain call at Two River Theater.

Cedric Sanders, Stacey Sargeant, Marva Hicks, Allison Semmes, Amber Iman, Stanley Wayne Mathis, Monica J. Palmer and Chesney Snow during the opening night curtain call at Two River Theater.

Cedric Sanders, Stacey Sargeant, Marva Hicks, Allison Semmes, Amber Iman, Stanley Wayne Mathis, Monica J. Palmer and Chesney Snow during the opening night curtain call at Two River Theater.

Michael Cumpsty, Two River Theater''s Artistic Director John Dias and Director Ruben Santiago-Hudson

Michael Cumpsty, Two River Theater''s Artistic Director John Dias

Marva Hicks and her husband, Akwasi Taha

The Band: Eli Fountain, Mimi Jones, Corinthia Cromwell, George Caldwell and Chesney Snow.

Vocal Arranger Carol Maillard, Marva Hicks, Amber Iman, Cedric Sanders and Corinthia Cromwell.

Mark Sendroff, Regina Taylor and Lori Tan Chinn

Allison Semmes

Allison Semmes

Amber Iman

Amber Iman

Monica J. Palmer

Monica J. Palmer

Stacey Sargeant

Cedric Sanders

Cedric Sanders

Marva Hicks and Lia Chang. Photo by Garth Kravits

Director Ruben Santiago-Hudson and Scenic Designer Michael Carnahan

Vida Landron, Regina Taylor and Lori Tan Chinn

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Marva Hicks and her husband, Akwasi Taha

Marva Hicks, Monica J. Palmer and Amber Iman

Kenneth L. Roberson, Marva Hicks, Lee Summers, Sean Derrick Cooper Marquardt

Garth Kravits

Crossroads Theatre Company''s Artistic Director Marshall Jones, III and his wife, Chantal Jean-Pierre

Amber Iman, Kenneth L. Roberson, Stacey Sargeant and Ruben Santiago-Hudson

Eli Fountain, Corinthia Cromwell, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Mimi Jones, Chesney Snow and George Caldwell

Ruben Santiago-Hudson with his daughter, Lily Santiago-Hudson and Trey Santiago-Hudson

Marva Hicks

Marjorie Johnson and Garth Kravits

Trey Santiago-Hudson and Lily Santiago-Hudson

Sandra Mills Scott, Lia Chang, Marjorie Johnson

Elain Graham and Terria Joseph

Regina Taylor and a guest

Corinthia Cromwell

Ruben Santiago-Hudson and Allison Semmes

James Holloway, Chesney Snow, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Lia Chang, Brian D. Coats and Charlie Hudson III. Photo by Garth Kravits

Jeanine Foster-McKelvia and Allie Woods

Garth Kravits, Brian D. Coats, Taylor Barfield, Charlie Hudson III

Allison Semmes, Stanley Wayne Mathis and Stacey Sargeant

Stanley Wayne Mathis, Lia Chang and James Holloway. Photo by Garth Kravits

Scenic Designer Michael Carnahan and his wife, Kathy Carnahan.

Stacey Sargeant and Ruben Santiago-Hudson

Cedric Sanders and Stacey Sargeant

Steve Broadnax, a guest and Brian D. Coats

Lori Minor and Amber Iman

 



  Photo Flash: Regina Taylor, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Marva Hicks, Lori Tan Chinn And More Celebrate OO-BLA-DEE Opening Night At Two River
