Photos: Isabelle McCalla, Adrianna Hicks, Ashley Blanchet & More Star in Paper Mill Playhouse's BEEHIVE: THE '60S MUSICAL

Paper Mill Playhouse's Beehive: The '60s Musical, concluding the theater's 2020-2021 season of high-quality streaming productions, is available only to season subscribers June 12-26. Beehive stars Ashley Blanchet, Emma Degerstedt, Adrianna Hicks, Isabelle McCalla, Anastacia McCleskey, and Mary Kate Morrissey.

Big hairdos and even bigger voices command the stage in this tuneful tribute to women who rock-the girl groups that made their mark on the music of the '60s. Featuring such hits as "My Boyfriend's Back," "Son of a Preacher Man," and "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," Beehive chronicles the dramatic transformations of a volatile decade, told from the perspective of six young women who live through it.