Perkins Center Announces Friday Night Concert Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Perkins Center for the Arts in Moorestown has announced the lineup for this year's House Concert series of acoustic performances featuring folk, roots music, and jazz with an international flavor.

From September 2024 to April 2025, Perkins House Concerts will bring celebrated folk, jazz, and world music artists from near and far to South Jersey. This series takes place in Perkins' historic Tudor mansion in Moorestown.

“Our audiences love these events because they're intimate and personal – the opposite of hearing live music in a bar. You get to hear amazing artists and enjoy a wonderful community of friends and music fans putting on these shows,” said Perkins' Folklife Center Director Marion Jacobson.

Perkins House Concerts kick off on September 20 and will run on the second Friday night of each month through April 2025.

Selected events will feature a pre-concert Community Discussion, an opportunity to meet the musicians and learn more about their music.

Tickets are expected to go quickly for these events and space is limited. A subscription to all seven concerts is $175 ($25 per concert) and single tickets are $30. Admission includes coffee, tea and sweets. Tickets can be purchased here.

Comments