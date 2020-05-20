Performing Arts School At BergenPAC's Announces Virtual Summer Programs For All Ages

Looking for something fun for children and teens to do this summer? The Performing Arts School at bergenPAC is excited to announce it will offer Virtual Summer Programs with opportunities for everyone from ages 2 months to adult to enjoy performing arts in their own homes.

"As we keep the arts alive during this time, our virtual summer programs provide an incredible outlet for students to share, grow and learn," Alexander Diaz, Creative Director at The Performing Arts School, said. "The menu of offerings creates a great experience for the students participating."

The classes are held on ZOOM, which allows teachers and students to communicate in real time. Other programs like Google Classroom may be used to share information and upload videos for student or teacher review.

For more information and the link to register, visit: www.bergenpac.org/education/pasvirtual/summer

Pay in full on or before June 1 to receive 10% off tuition. Just enter code BPAS20 when registering.

Virtual Summer Program Offerings

Early Childhood Music Summer Session (Ages 2 months to 4½)

These 45-minute classes are designed to introduce musically-driven activities like chants, fingerplays, and small and large movements using age-appropriate musical instruments. The classes allow children and their parents/caregivers to explore, learn and discover the wonders and benefits of music!

Dates: 11-week session on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from June 15 to Aug. 28 (July 4-5 off). Please email education@bergenpac.org to schedule your class.

Tuition: $200 + $40 registration fee

Musical Theater Summer Camp (Ages 5 to 12)

This program features theater games, dance combinations, choreography, music appreciation, singing, acting the song, visual arts, and much, much more. The online program will have a vast array of resources, both live and pre-recorded, to offer campers the best online camp experience possible.

Dates: June 15-Aug. 28. Timing and days will be set soon.

Tuition: 11-week session $600; $75 per week + $40 registration fee

Summer Dance Intensives (Ages 10-18)

There will be two 2-week dance intensives led by Dance artistic director, Roberta Mathes. These summer intensives are ideal for dancers, ages 10-18, who wish to improve their technical abilities and gain more confidence and a deeper understanding of their true potential. They are meant for dancers looking to do a deep training in the art of dance. If currently not enrolled in our program, an audition and placement class is required.

Dates: Session I is July 6-16, Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Session II is Aug. 3-13, Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tuition: TBD + $40 registration fee

Musical Theater Workshop (Ages 13-18)

Hone your triple threat skills with in-depth training in musical theater dance styles, acting, performing monologues, musical theater vocal technique, and repertoire. The workshop culminates with a performance of scenes from popular musicals.

Dates: July 6-16, Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tuition: $450 + $40 registration fee

Summer Musical (Ages 10-25)

The Performing Arts School at bergenPAC will presents its 10th annual summer musical featuring an all-student cast, technical crew, and orchestra. Working alongside bergenPAC staff, students gain greater self-confidence and teamwork skills while receiving a professional-level experience they can use in their future endeavors. This year's musical will be Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella! Video audition submission are required. Actors should prepare a 32-bar selection from Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella and a 1-minute monologue. Register here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSep6ziNBIzPpwJrEaRv371E3cUmsiL6BnOficZZfvm9YZFl5w/viewform

Dates: First rehearsal is June 28 with performances July 31-Aug. 2.

Tuition: In lieu of tuition, students are asked to raise at least $250 in ads for the virtual ad journal.

Virtual College Audition & Filming Workshop (Ages 15-18)

This intensive workshop helps prepare students for the college audition process in musical theater - how to audition, common techniques, resume and headshot preparation, intensive practice sessions in vocal technique, performing monologues and musical theater dance styles to prepare students for all aspects of the audition. At the end of the workshop, students will have a sample pre-screening video that they can use for auditions and competitions.

Dates: Session I is July 13-24 and Session II is Aug. 10-21.

Tuition: $600 + $40 registration fee

Virtual Summer Open Evening Classes (All Ages)

Open afternoon and evening classes in ballet, contemporary, jazz, hip hop and tap will be offered. Single and drop-in classes are permitted, which is great for the college or adult dancer. Students may also sign up for the 8-week session. Dancers can take up to six classes per week. These classes vary in level, beginner through advanced, children through adults. Keep your skills sharp and continue dancing over the summer break.

Dates: July 6-Aug. 28

Tuition: Single/trial class - $25

8-week program

1 class per week for 8 weeks- $50

2 classes per week for 8 weeks- $90

3 classes per week for 8 weeks- $120

4 classes per week for 8 weeks- $160

5 classes per week for 8 weeks- $200

6 classes per week for 8 weeks- $220

Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You