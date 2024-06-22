Performers Theatre Workshop Announces 2024 Summer Programs

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Performers Theatre Workshop (PTW) is gearing up a summer of fantastic programs, offering a range of immersive and dynamic experiences for young performers. This summer, PTW invites children and teens to dive into creativity, learning, and fun through a variety of specialized camps and workshops tailored to different age groups and interests.

PTW Junior Camp: Nurturing Young Talent (June 24 - July 12)

Designed for ages 5-8, this camp introduces young performers to singing, acting, and dancing. With a theme of "Superstars: Singing and Dancing to the Music of Pop Icons and Hits," campers will learn to perform to the music of Taylor Swift, The Beatles, Ariana Grande, and more.

Summer Broadway Showcase & Conservatory: Take Center Stage at 54 Below (June 24 - July 13)

For ages 8-18, this program offers a unique opportunity to perform at New York City's iconic Broadway venue, 54 Below. Students will enhance their performance skills through private lessons and conservatory classes, culminating in a showcase in front of industry professionals, friends, and family.

Technique Week: Sharpen Your Skills (July 15 - July 19)

Open to ages 8-18, Technique Week focuses on honing skills in singing, dancing, and acting. Participants can choose to specialize in one discipline or explore all three, receiving personalized training from expert faculty.

Superstars: Singing & Dancing to Pop Icons and Hits (July 15 - July 19)

Also for ages 8-18, this exciting week celebrates the magic of pop music. Students will receive vocal coaching and dance training to the music of today's pop icons and create a music video showcasing their talents.

PTW Productions Shows: Shine on Stage!

PTW presents two fantastic musicals this summer:

Disney's Descendants: The Musical (July 22 - August 4) - Now Full!

Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka JR. (August 5 - August 18) - Spots Still Available!

These productions offer young performers the chance to bring captivating stories to life on stage!

PTW College Prep: For Rising High School Juniors & Seniors

Tailored for students preparing for college auditions, this program provides expert guidance and personalized training to increase their chances of getting into top conservatories and colleges.

Private Lessons: All Summer (scheduled based on availability)

PTW offers versatile private lessons in singing, acting, and dancing to complement and enhance each performer's learning experience.

Registration Information

PTW's summer programs are designed to foster talent, build confidence, and create lasting memories under the guidance of expert, caring, and inspirational teachers. Each program emphasizes individual attention and celebrates the uniqueness of every student.

Class and Show Sizes Are Limited!

Summer program spots fill up fast, so early registration is encouraged. As part of the registration process, PTW's Executive Artistic Director, Dean Kravitz, will conduct a Zoom meeting to discuss each child's performing arts interests and goals. At the end of the program, parents will receive insightful feedback focusing on their child's strengths and future growth opportunities.

REGISTER TODAY TO RESERVE YOUR SPOT!

Email: ptwstars@gmail.com

Phone: (973) 327-2250

Website: ptwonline.com

Join PTW for a summer where every child's artistic potential is recognized and celebrated!

About Performers Theatre Workshop:

For over 41 years, Performers Theatre Workshop has been dedicated to nurturing the artistic talents of children and teens. PTW provides a supportive environment where young performers can grow in confidence and skill across singing, acting, and dancing.

