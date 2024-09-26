Paquito D'Rivera To Perform With New Jersey Symphony In Collaboration With TD James Moody Jazz Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This November, Paquito D’Rivera is set to perform with New Jersey Symphony in collaboration with TD James Moody Jazz Festival. Carlos Miguel Prieto will conduct the performances.

The performances will take place Thursday, November 7, 2024, at 1:30 pm and Friday, November 8, 2024, at 8 pm, at New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark; and Sunday, November 10, 2024, at 3 pm, at Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown.

The performance begins with Daniel Freiberg’s Latin American Chronicles which includes three movements that draw on South American folk rhythms, including musical traditions of the Andes, Argentinian rural folk dance and modern jazz. In Adagio on a Mozart Theme, D’Rivera puts his own signature jazzy swing on the enchanting theme from the middle movement of Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto. The first half closes with Medley for Jazz Quintet and Orchestra, D’Rivera’s four-movement suite that surveys several of Gershwin’s masterpieces, with an emphasis on the opera, Porgy and Bess.

The second half of the program features Mexican favorites, starting with Carlos Chávez’s Symphony No. 2, “Sinfonía India” which is the composer’s best-known composition and is based on the power of his country’s folk melodies. Aaron Copland’s El Salón México takes inspiration from a night in Mexico City where Copland was brought to a dance hall by none other than Chávez. For Danzón No. 2, Arturo Márquez draws inspiration from his friends who are professional ballroom dancers. José Pablo Moncayo’s Huapango composition gets its title from a traditional dance of northern Veracruz and neighboring Mexican states, popular with mariachi bands.

The show on Thursday, November 7, at 1:30 pm at NJPAC will follow a Relaxed Performance format, which is designed to accommodate the differing needs of our patrons. We encourage you to bring your own sensory manipulatives, noise reduction headphones and other tools that will allow you to react and enjoy the music in a way that is most natural for you! For more information about our Relaxed Performances and the resources you can expect to be available, visit, njsymphony.org/relaxedperformance.

Visit the instrument discovery zone an hour before the November 7 performance at NJPAC. Concertgoers will be able to explore the makings of orchestral music and try out instruments.

A Classical Conversation will take place prior to the performances on Friday, November 8, at 7 pm at NJPAC. Concertgoers will be able to learn more about the music performed from Symphony musicians, guest artists and other engaging insiders.

Paquito D’Rivera with New Jersey Symphony

Part of the TD James Moody Jazz Festival

Carlos Miguel Prieto conductor

Paquito D’Rivera guest artist & co-curator

Paquito D’Rivera Quintet

Amber Monroe soprano

New Jersey Symphony

Newark → Thursday, November 7, 1:30 pm, New Jersey Performing Arts Center

Newark → Friday, November 8, 8 pm, New Jersey Performing Arts Center

Morristown → Sunday, November 10, 3 pm, Mayo Performing Arts Center

Daniel Freiberg Latin American Chronicles

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart/Paquito D’Rivera Adagio on a Mozart Theme

George Gershwin/Paquito D’Rivera Medley for Jazz Quintet and Orchestra

Carlos Chávez Symphony No. 2, “Sinfonía India”

Aaron Copland El Salón México

Arturo Márquez Danzón No. 2

José Pablo Moncayo Huapango

More information on concerts and tickets: njsymphony.org/events.

