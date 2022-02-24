Palisades Virtuosi to Present GLOBAL WARNING – A Concert Devoted To Climate Concerns

The critically-acclaimed Palisades Virtuosi flute, clarinet and piano trio will be in concert on Sunday, March 27 @ 3:00 PM, performing Global Warning - A Concert Devoted to Climate Concerns at Hackensack Performing Arts Center (HACPAC), 102 State St. in Hackensack, NJ. Proof of vaccination will be required for admission to this live event and mask wearing by all audience members will be required.

Global Warning is a program of works designed to bring attention to the climate concerns we now face, highlighted by the World Premiere of Harness the Winds from world-renowned jazz bassist, composer and Bergen County (Teaneck) resident Rufus Reid. He began exploring his compositional talents in 1999 and has been the recipient of numerous commissions, grants, and awards for his works. Visit his website at http://rufusreid.com.

Other works on the program are Adrienne Albert's Global Warming, Donald Draganski's Trio from Rio, Godfrey Schroth's Aye-Aye (from Endangered Species), Kristofer Spike's Elegy (for a dying planet) and PV's very first commissioned work from 2003, Aaron Grad's Lep•i•dop•ter•ol•o•gy.

Tickets in advance $20, $15 for senior citizens/students and at the door $25, $20 for senior citizens/students. More info and tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/palisades-virtuosi-rufus-reid-tickets-199325165937. For MTA transportation info, visit http://tripplanner.mta.info/MyTrip/ui_web/customplanner/TripPlanner.aspx.

The Palisades Virtuosi, consisting of flutist Margaret Swinchoski, clarinetist Donald Mokrynski and pianist Ron Levy, is a 501 (c)(3) organization established to promote and enrich the repertoire for flute, clarinet and piano and present concerts that include existing and newly-commissioned repertoire for this configuration (each of their concerts includes a work commissioned by the ensemble), supplemented by solos, duos and larger works featuring guest artists. Volumes One, Two, Three, Four, Five and Six of their New American Masters CD series are available from Albany Records. Volume 7, "Songs & Stories" is available at https://jamesarts.com/records-archive/songs-stories/. Visit them at http://www.palisadesvirtuosi.org/.