PUSS N BOOTS and FROM GOOD HOMES to Play The Newton Theatre

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Puss N Boots, the trio of Norah Jones, Sasha Dobson and Catherine Popper, and the reunited rock band From Good Homes will each perform at The Newton Theatre in back-to-back concert engagements this fall and winter.

Puss N Boots

Puss N Boots featuring Norah Jones, Sasha Dobson and Catherine Popper will perform Sunday, November 8, 2026, with doors at 6 p.m. and the concert at 7 p.m. The Newton Theatre is located at 234 Spring Street, Newton, NJ 07860.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 18, at 10 a.m. A special members-only presale runs Thursday, September 17, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Reserved seating starts at $58. Tickets are available at https://skypac.org/puss-n-boots/.

In 2008, Norah Jones, Sasha Dobson, and Catherine Popper formed Puss N Boots. Initially it was a vehicle for Jones and Dobson to play music together and try new things, with Popper joining on bass shortly after. The trio played various New York clubs, with a repertoire anchored in Americana, country, folk, pop and rock. The band became an outlet for Jones, Dobson and Popper to switch instruments, and allowed them to showcase a different side of themselves than in their various solo and side projects.

In 2013 they signed with Blue Note Records and set out to assemble their debut record, 'No Fools, No Fun', comprised of originals and covers, studio recordings and live performances. Their latest album is 'Sister'.

From Good Homes

From Good Homes will perform Friday, December 18, 2026, and Saturday, December 19, 2026, at The Newton Theatre, 234 Spring Street, Newton, NJ 07860. Doors for both shows are at 7 p.m. with the concert at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 18, at 10 a.m. A special members-only presale runs Thursday, September 17, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Reserved seating starts at $58. Tickets are available at https://skypac.org/from-good-homes/.

From Good Homes formed in rural Northwestern N.J. when childhood friends Todd Sheaffer, Brady Rymer and Patrick Fitzsimmons — later joined by Dan Myers and Jamie Coan — came together to make music rooted in rock, jazz, folk, Celtic and jam-band influences. Their unique sound, built on Sheaffer's inspired songwriting, earned them the affectionate label 'Hick-Pop' and a devoted following.

The band quickly grew, regularly sharing stages with Hootie & The Blowfish, Dave Matthews Band and Blues Traveler — all of whom opened shows for FGH at one point. A major label deal with RCA Records followed, along with their debut 'Open Up The Sky' (1995) and arena tours with Dave Matthews Band and Ratdog. They received a Billboard and Irving Plaza achievement award for the most consecutive sold-out performances ever at the legendary NYC venue — 12 in a row.

After disbanding in 1999 with a farewell concert before 5,000 fans at Waterloo Village, the members went on to successful solo careers — most notably Sheaffer founding the acclaimed bluegrass outfit Railroad Earth, and Brady Rymer earning a Grammy nomination for his children's music. Through it all, the FGH fan base never went away.

Photo Credit: David P. Tracer



Photo Credit: David P. Tracer

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