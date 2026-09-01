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CHRISTMAS WITH THE CELTS Comes to The Newton Theatre This December

The Irish ensemble features Patrick D'Arcy, Fiachra O'Regan, Luisa Marion, Matt Menefee and Ric Blair.

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CHRISTMAS WITH THE CELTS Comes to The Newton Theatre This December

Christmas with the Celts will come to The Newton Theatre in Newton, New Jersey on Friday, December 4, 2026. Doors will open at 7 p.m., with the concert beginning at 8 p.m.

The holiday production combines traditional Irish Christmas carols and Irish dance with contemporary Christmas songs performed using Irish instrumentation. New songs, original music and dance numbers are incorporated into the production each year.

The concert features modern Christmas favorites alongside ancient Irish carols, comedy, Irish dancing, a children's choir and Christmas ballads featuring string arrangements.

Meet The Celts

The lineup features Dublin-born Patrick D'Arcy, whose credits include work with U2, Sting and Josh Groban, alongside Fiachra O'Regan of Connemara, Ireland, on uilleann pipes, whistles and bodhran.

They are joined by Luisa Marion on vocals and fiddle; Matt Menefee, who has worked with Mumford & Sons, on banjo, mandolin and vocals; and Nashville songwriter, producer and bandleader Ric Blair on vocals, guitar, bodhran and piano.

Ticket Information

Tickets will go on sale Friday, September 4 at 10 a.m., with a members-only presale taking place Thursday, September 3 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Reserved seating begins at $52.50.

Christmas with the Celts will be performed Friday, December 4 at 8 p.m. at The Newton Theatre, located at 234 Spring Street in Newton, New Jersey.

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