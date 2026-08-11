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THE WOOD BROTHERS With Tyler Ramsey to Play The Newton Theatre

Reserved seating starts at $58 for the roots trio's stop in Newton, New Jersey.

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THE WOOD BROTHERS With Tyler Ramsey to Play The Newton Theatre

The Wood Brothers will perform at The Newton Theatre in Newton, New Jersey, on Sunday, December 6, 2026, with special guest Tyler Ramsey.

Doors will open at 6 p.m., with the concert beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, August 14 at 10 a.m. A members-only presale will take place Thursday, August 13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Reserved seating starts at $58.

Dubbed "masters of soulful folk" by Paste, The Wood Brothers formed after brothers Chris and Oliver Wood spent 15 years pursuing separate musical careers.

Chris Wood built a following as one-third of Medeski Martin & Wood, while Oliver Wood performed with his band King Johnson. The brothers eventually joined forces, with drummer Jano Rix later becoming a permanent third member of The Wood Brothers.

The roots music group has since played sold-out shows across North America, earned a Grammy Award nomination and released nine studio albums. Their most recent release is Puff of Smoke.

The Wood Brothers, with Tyler Ramsey, will perform Sunday, December 6 at The Newton Theatre, located at 234 Spring Street in Newton, New Jersey.

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