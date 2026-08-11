THE WOOD BROTHERS With Tyler Ramsey to Play The Newton Theatre

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The Wood Brothers will perform at The Newton Theatre in Newton, New Jersey, on Sunday, December 6, 2026, with special guest Tyler Ramsey.

Doors will open at 6 p.m., with the concert beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, August 14 at 10 a.m. A members-only presale will take place Thursday, August 13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Reserved seating starts at $58.

Dubbed "masters of soulful folk" by Paste, The Wood Brothers formed after brothers Chris and Oliver Wood spent 15 years pursuing separate musical careers.

Chris Wood built a following as one-third of Medeski Martin & Wood, while Oliver Wood performed with his band King Johnson. The brothers eventually joined forces, with drummer Jano Rix later becoming a permanent third member of The Wood Brothers.

The roots music group has since played sold-out shows across North America, earned a Grammy Award nomination and released nine studio albums. Their most recent release is Puff of Smoke.

The Wood Brothers, with Tyler Ramsey, will perform Sunday, December 6 at The Newton Theatre, located at 234 Spring Street in Newton, New Jersey.

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