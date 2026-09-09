JERSEY CITY MUSIC & ARTS FESTIVAL to Host Free Events by NJ Symphony

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New Jersey Symphony announced the full schedule of events for its Jersey City Music & Arts Festival, eight days of music, dance, and community in Jersey City’s Powerhouse Arts District, September 24–October 3.

All events are free and open to the public and will take place outdoors (weather permitting) in Provost Square Plaza, directly in front of New Jersey Symphony’s future Symphony Center at 7 Provost Street, Jersey City, NJ. Rain dates and sites will be announced as needed on the New Jersey Symphony website.

Full details are available at njsymphony.org/jcfest

Symphony Chamber Concert

Thursday, September 24, 6:30 pm–8:30 pm

Featuring music by Jersey City–based composer Christopher Cerrone, performed by the New Jersey Symphony Chamber Players.

Movie Night

Friday, September 25, 7:30 pm–9:30 pm

A relaxing evening under the stars, enjoying a family-friendly film. Film to be announced.

Kids Day

Saturday, September 26, 10 am–2 pm

Bring the whole family for a fun-filled day with a street-fair atmosphere, featuring the story of Peter of the Wolf, set to music by woodwind quintet, an upbeat program of music from around the world, Bollywood dancing from partner organization Kulture Kool, and arias sung by singers from Undead Arts (Zombie Opera). Kids (and adults!) will enjoy activities hosted by festival partners, including an Instrument Discovery Zone, a henna station, and more.

Wellness Day

Sunday, September 27, 12 pm–4 pm

Enjoy a wellness fair, including a sound bowl session led by Salvation Wellness and enhanced by the addition of the New Jersey Symphony Chamber Players.

Movie Night

Tuesday, September 29, 7:30 pm–9:30 pm

A relaxing evening under the stars, enjoying a family-friendly film. Film to be announced.

Riverview Jazz Salsa Night

Wednesday, September 30, 6:30 pm–8:30 pm

It’s time to salsa! Whether you like to dance or simply want to hear great salsa music, this event is for you. Riverview Jazz presents a dance class led by Salsa Fever On2, followed by Samuel Torres’ Salsa Orchestra, led by a Latin GRAMMY Award–winning percussionist and composer.

Nimbus Dance Performance

Friday, October 2, 6:30 pm–8:30 pm

Dancers from Nimbus join the New Jersey Symphony Chamber Players to perform a multidisciplinary spectacular. Nimbus’ Dark Water, set to Qasim Naqvi’s God Docks at Death Harbor, was warmly received in a 2024–25 season New Jersey Symphony concert and now comes to the stage in Jersey City. The program also features works by renowned contemporary composers Valerie Coleman and Paquito D’Rivera.

Symphony Chamber Concert

Saturday, October 3, 6:30 pm–8:30 pm

Featuring a New Jersey Symphony Chamber Players Brass Quintet performing music from around the world.

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