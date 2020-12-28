Original 1-Act Play THANKS, BROTHER to be Performed in January

Despite these uncertain COVID times, Playwright Jared Kelner, Director Mike Burdick and actors James Walsh and Jared Kelner are safely rehearsing the original play, Thanks, Brother, at the Hamilton Stage (part of the UCPAC) in Rahway, NJ. Barring any shutdown, Thanks, Brother is scheduled to perform in front of a limited live audience on January 22nd at 8pm, January 23rd at 2pm and 8pm and January 24th at 2pm.

While most theaters are closed and most productions are either on hold or finding their footing on online platforms like Zoom, this trio of artists are safely pushing forward to do their part in keeping theater alive and well (and safe). Without question, safety is paramount and all COVID provisions and protocols are being rigorously followed every time they step into the theater. Masks are worn, social distancing is observed, temperatures are taken, movement within the building is restricted, and sanitation products are available and used to clean and disinfect before and after each rehearsal.

Playwright Jared Kelner first read Marsha Norman's 'Night, Mother and Sam Shepard's True West in the 1980s and immediately fell in love with the stories, relationships, love, struggles and pain that Jessie and Thelma and Austin and Lee experience throughout their journeys.

With Thanks, Brother, Jared has humbly attempted to pay homage and respect to two brilliant playwrights. They have both inspired him and made an unforgettable impact on his approach to acting and play writing.

Thanks, Brother explores the bond of brotherhood and brings to light the traumas we all face throughout our lives that change us forever. The hope is that this story of Jeremy and Tommy entertains, educates, inspires, and transforms the audience as well as helps those that see the play embrace, come to terms with and move past the traumas in their lives.

Ticket information can be found at https://www.etix.com/ticket/o/6535/union-county-performing-arts-center?cobrand=Union%20County%20PAC2020