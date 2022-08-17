Opera At Florham Presents THE ROYALTY OF OPERA
The event will take place at The Mansion at Fairleigh Dickinson University.
Join us for an incredible Concert exploring the Royalty of Opera In honor of the Queen's platinum jubilee on Sunday April 16, 2023 at 3 pm.
The event will take place at The Mansion at Fairleigh Dickinson University, Madison 07940.
Tickets are $25 for adults; to buy tickets and for more information visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2191906®id=16&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.operaatflorham.org%2Fevents-tickets?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.