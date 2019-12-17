Open Mic Nights Return To Black Box PAC

Open Mic Nights return to Black Box Performing Arts Center, now open in Englewood! Monthly open mic nights were popular in their previous Teaneck location, and are an exciting way for comedians to try out new material, singers to practice a song, and writers and poets to share a piece! This special holiday Open Mic will be hosted by Drunk Santa, and is BYOB for adult audience members.

Open Mic Night will begin at 10pm on Saturday, December 21. Sign ups start at 9:45pm, following Dance Art Creative Center's performance of You've Got Hate Mail at 8:30pm.

Enjoy a fun night out by attending both events! For more info on You've Got Hate Mail, please visit DanceArtCreativeCenter.net; it plays both Friday and Saturday at BBPAC at 8:30PM!

Tickets available at the door.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You