North Star Theater Company Will Hold Auditions For GOD OF CARNAGE

The North Star Theater Company has announced auditions for its upcoming production of God of Carnage, a dark comedy written by Yasmina Reza and directed by Richard Lear.

God of Carnage tells the story of two couples who meet to amicably discuss a playground altercation between their sons. However, as the evening unfolds, civility crumbles, marriages unravel, and the parents begin behaving more like children than their children. This wildly funny and sharp exploration of human nature is like a turbulent plane ride—chaotic and unpredictable, complete with the shocking moment when someone throws up.

Auditions will take place on January 10, 2025, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM and January 11, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 12 Noon at North Star Theater Company Studio, 21 Kennedy Avenue, Ogdensburg, NJ 07439.

This show will be performed March 28–30 and April 4-6, 2025 in Sparta, NJ.

Actors of all experience levels and ethnicities are encouraged to audition. Those interested are asked to complete the audition form prior to attending.

For more information about auditions or the production, visit northstartheater.org or email northstartheatercompany@gmail.com.

