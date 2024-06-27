North Jersey Theater Groups Unite For THEATRICAL TAPESTRY At Barrymore Film Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



North Jersey's premier theater groups are coming together for a spectacular celebration of Broadway and live theater. The Old Library Theater, Roundtable Theater Co., and the Players Guild of Leonia are joining forces to present Theatrical Tapestry, a unique showcase of the region's finest talent.

Set in the beautiful Barrymore Film Center (153 Main Street, Fort Lee, NJ), Theatrical Tapestry promises to be an unforgettable evening of entertainment. The collaboration between these esteemed theater groups highlights their dedication to the performing arts and their commitment to bringing high-quality theater experiences to the community.

The event will take place on July 20, 2024, with the curtain rising at 8:00 PM. Audiences can expect an array of performances that capture the magic of Broadway and the vibrant spirit of live theater. This one-night-only event is a must-see for theater lovers and anyone looking to experience the best of North Jersey's theatrical talent.

Old Library Theatre was founded in 1967 in Fair Lawn by a group of visionaries committed to making the joy of theatre accessible to all. Now in our 57th season, we proudly uphold the tradition of offering high-quality community entertainment at an affordable price. We respectfully acknowledge that our theatre is located on the traditional territory of the Lenape, the indigenous people of the Northeastern Woodlands.

RoundTable Theater Company will present thought-provoking and engaging productions, aiming to celebrate diverse voices and perspectives. We create a space where our community can unite to experience the transformative power of live theater. Committed to artistic excellence and social responsibility, we strive to inspire, challenge, and entertain our audiences.

The Players Guild of Leonia, founded in 1919, is the oldest community theater in New Jersey. This cherished institution resides in the historic Civil War Drill Hall, enriching our community's cultural fabric through the transformative power of the performing arts. The Players Guild fosters a dynamic and inclusive creative environment with engaging theatrical productions, educational programs, and outreach initiative.

Don't miss this opportunity to be part of an evening that celebrates the richness and diversity of North Jersey's theater scene. Join us for Theatrical Tapestry and experience the power of live performance in an iconic setting.

TICKETING INFORMATION

Tickets are on sale at www.barrymorefilmcenter.com and in-person at the Barrymore Film Center Box Office. Book now to avoid disappointment.

Comments