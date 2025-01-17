North Jersey National Area Information Session to Discuss Designating a National Heritage Area; Support for the Arts a Key Component

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



What's special about North Jersey? Attend the North Jersey National Heritage Area (NHA) Information Session on January 23 and find out!

Learn about the Northern New Jersey Community Foundation's (NNJCF) new project and how you can get involved. A NHA is a federally designated region notable for having made a special contribution to American history and culture. This designation could bring up to $1 million in funding to North Jersey and more in economic activity. For information about the project, visit www.nnjcf.oreg/NJNHA.

The North Jersey National Heritage Area also plans to help support local artists. Public art provides one of the best ways to represent history and culture. In addition, through the NHA, the Northern New Jersey Community Foundation plans to provides grants and other opportunities for local artists to get commissions and create art that tells the stories of our communities. The NHA also seeks to support public performances around history or local culture.

“To obtain the National Heritage Area designation will take time and resources. This project will help showcase the distinct history and culture of our communities. We need people's input and support for this to occur,” said NNJCF's Executive Director Leonardo Vazquez, who will lead each session.

Sign up for the 2 p.m. or 7 p.m. session online. Each session is free and open to the public. Pre-register for each session here, www.nnjcf.org/events. Upon registration, participants will receive a link via email to attend the online session. During each session, participants will also be able to ask questions.

The NNJCF seeks donations to support the North Jersey National Heritage Area Project. Donations of any size are welcome and may be made online at https://www.nnjcf.org/donation/. Contributions may also be sent by check made out to 'The Northern N.J. Community Foundation', with ‘NHA' entered in the memo line. Send checks to the Northern New Jersey Community Foundation, 1 University Plaza, Suite 102, Hackensack, New Jersey 07601. For further information about the NNJCF, call 201-568-5608 or send an e-mail to nnjcf@nnjcf.org.

