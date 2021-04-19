Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Nicky Silver's FAT MEN IN SKIRTS Announced at Black Box Performing Arts Center

Family life comes unhinged in this ever-hilarious, certifiably insane, and at times poignant, comedy.

Apr. 19, 2021  

Next up at the Black Box Performing Arts Center is Nicky Silver's Fat Men in Skirts, running April 29 through May 16.

Family life comes unhinged in this ever-hilarious, certifiably insane, and at times poignant, comedy. After 11 year-old Bishop and his mother, Phyllis, are stranded on a desert island after a plane crash, sanity unravels and passions fly.

Meanwhile, at home, dad/husband Howard is having an affair with a giddy young actress, Pam. The twists, the turns, the horror, and the ludicrous converge as the four characters attempt to gain the audience's sympathy - even at each other's expense.

Masks are required by all audience members, and there is no eating or drinking inside the theater. Attendees will also be asked to fill out a COVID screening form for contact tracing purposes. Operating at limited capacity with only a select number of seats available, patrons are strongly encouraged to order tickets ahead of time to guarantee admission.

Fat Men in Skirts runs April 29 through May 16, Thursday through Sunday at 8pm. Tickets can be purchased at www.BlackBoxPAC.com at $40 for adults and $35 for students/seniors.


