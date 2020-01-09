NiCori Teen Performance Ensemble Presents LITTLE WOMEN

NiCori Teen Performance Ensemble will perform the Musical Little Women, the Broadway Musical at the Bloomfield Presbyterian Church on the Green in Bloomfield, NJ.

The performance is the culmination of NiCori's intensive musical theater program for teens ages 13-19.Based on Louisa May Alcott's life, Little Women, the Broadway Musical follows the adventures of sisters, Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March. Jo is trying to sell her stories for publication, but the publishers are not interested - her friend, Professor Bhaer, tells her that she has to do better and write more from herself. Begrudgingly taking this advice, Jo weaves the story of herself and her sisters and their experience growing up in Civil War America. Little Women embodies the complete theatrical experience, guaranteeing a night filled with laughter, tears and a lifting of the spirit.

Based on the novel by Louisa May Alcott with Book by Allan Knee, Music by Jason Howland and Lyrics by Mindi Dickstein.

NiCori Studios & Productions s a pre-professional theatre school based at the Oakeside Bloomfield Cultural Center in Bloomfield, NJ, and is directed by six time Tony Award Nominee for Excellence in Theatre Education nominee, Corinna Sowers Adler. Musical Direction by Matt Berzon. Choreography by Lisa Grimes. Costumes by Liz McCartney. Stage Management by Cindy Summers and Jenna Rafferty.

The cast includes: Jo March (Caroline Leonard/Shannon Bretz ), Professor Bhaer (Aaron Gutterman), Young Amy March, (Mia Campisi), Older Amy March (Emma Dean), Meg March (Elizabeth Nucci), Beth March (Julia Resnick/ Keira Moynahan), Marmee March (Grace Carlin/ Megan Moynahan), Mr. Lawrence (Jack Reeder), Laurie Lawrence (Aidan Carrol), Aunt March (Arriana Cherry/ Jessica Arriaga), Mr. John Brooke (Diogo Ramirez), Mrs. Kirk (Gabby Lipari), Helga (Hannah Fertig), Clarissa (Sophie Fischer), Ensemble (Laura Preston, Ava Algieri).

Performances of Little Women, the Broadway Musical will be at the Bloomfield Presbyterian Church on the Green - 147 Broad Street, Bloomfield, NJ on Thursday, January 23 at 7pm, Friday, January 24 at 7pm and Saturday, January 25 at 2pm & 7pm. Tickets are $12-15 in advance and $15 - 20 at the door (cash only). For more information, tickets and for information on NiCori's Spring Cabaret Classes and Summer Camps, visit NiCoriStudios.com.





