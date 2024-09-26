News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

New Jersey Symphony Will Host Music and Mind Panel Discussion With Renée Fleming

The event is on Friday, October 4, 2024, at 7:30 pm.

By: Sep. 26, 2024
New Jersey Symphony is set to host a panel discussion at Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine. Renée Fleming will lead a conversation exploring the transformative power of music and the arts in the realms of rehabilitation, cognitive development and public health. Experts from a variety of fields will join Fleming to examine the intersection of music, mental health and neuroscience. Tickets are available for $5; student admission is free with a valid ID card.  

At the end of the panel, Fleming will sign copies of her critically acclaimed anthology, Music and Mind: Harnessing the Arts for Health and Wellness.

The event is on Friday, October 4, 2024, at 7:30 pm at Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine located at 123 Metro Boulevard, Nutley, New Jersey 07110




