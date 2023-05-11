New Jersey Symphony To Perform Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto June 1—4 in Newark, Princeton and New Brunswick

Acclaimed violin virtuoso Randall Goosby is set to solo in the New Jersey Symphony's upcoming performance of Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto, June 1-4, led by Music Director Xian Zhang. The program also features the world premiere of Chen Yi's Landscape Impression and Stravinsky's Suite from Pulcinella.

Commissioned by the Symphony for its centennial season, Chen Yi draws on inspiration from the rich imagery and emotional depth of ancient Chinese poems for her new piece Landscape Impression. Known for an innovative blending of Eastern and Western musical styles, Yi has been long been recognized for her contributions to music including becoming a finalist in 2006 for a Pulitzer Prize in Music and winning the Lieberson Award in 1996. Yi's music has been performed by leading orchestras around the world.

The program continues with the neoclassical masterpiece, Stravinsky's Suite from Pulcinella, based on music attributed to the 18th-century Italian composer Giovanni Battista Pergolesi. The suite features a blend of traditional and modern compositional techniques, including Stravinsky's signature use of irregular rhythms and unexpected harmonies.

Randall Goosby will join the orchestra in performing one of the most renowned works in the classical music repertoire, Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto. Composed in 1878, it is a masterful showcase of the violin's capabilities, requiring virtuosic technique and emotional expression from the soloist.

Performances take place June 1, 1:30 pm at New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark, June 2, 8 pm at Richardson Auditorium in Princeton, June 3, 8 pm at New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark and June 4, 3 pm at State Theatre New Jersey in New Brunswick.

Tickets are available online at njsymphony.org or by phone at 1.800.ALLEGRO (255.3476).

More information is available at njsymphony.org/tchaikovsky

Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto

Thursday, June 1, 1:30 pm | New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark

Friday, June 2, 8 pm | Richardson Auditorium in Princeton

Saturday, June 3, 8 pm | New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark

Sunday, June 4, 3 pm | State Theatre New Jersey in New Brunswick

Xian Zhang conductor

Randall Goosby violin

New Jersey Symphony

Concert Prelude

Saturday, June 3, 8 pm

The June 3 concert opens with a special performance by the New Jersey Symphony Youth Orchestra's Academy Orchestra.

Classical Conversation

Sunday, June 4, 2 pm

Enjoy a lively Classical Conversation before the performance. Learn more about the music from New Jersey Symphony musicians, guest artists and other engaging insiders.

Xian Zhang

Grammy Awards-Winning Conductor Xian Zhang's recording with Time for Three and The Philadelphia Orchestra, Letters for The Future (on Deutsche Grammophon), won awards in both the Best Contemporary Classical Composition (specifically Kevin Puts' Contact), and Best Classical Instrumental Solo categories in 2023.

Xian Zhang is currently in her seventh season as Music Director of the New Jersey Symphony, who mark their 100th anniversary season in 2022-23. She is also Principal Guest Conductor of Melbourne Symphony Orchestra and Conductor Emeritus of Orchestra Sinfonica di Milano, following her tenure as their Music Director 2009-16. With New Jersey Symphony, Zhang has commissioned composers such as Wynton Marsalis, Jessie Montgomery, Qigang Chen, Chen Yi, Steven Mackey, Thomas Adès, Daniel Bernard Roumain, Christopher Rouse, Vivian Li, Gary Morgan, Christian McBride and Paquito D'Rivera. She is also responsible for introducing their annual Lunar New Year celebrations.

2022-23 US engagements include Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Los Angeles Philharmonic, San Francisco Symphony, St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, Seattle Symphony, Boston Symphony Orchestra's Tanglewood Festival and the Philadelphia Orchestra. Xian Zhang remains a popular guest of Detroit, Montreal, NAC Ottawa and Toronto Symphony orchestras.

Beyond the US, this season Zhang will conduct Singapore Symphony and Orchestre National de Lille, and has recently conducted the London Symphony, Philharmonia Orchestra, Spanish National Orchestra, Komische Oper Berlin, Orchestre National du Capitole de Toulouse, Orchestre National de Lyon and the Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France.

Zhang previously served as Principal Guest Conductor of the BBC National Orchestra & Chorus of Wales, the first female conductor to hold a titled role with a BBC orchestra. In 2002, she won first prize in the Maazel-Vilar Conductor's Competition. She was appointed New York Philharmonic's Assistant Conductor in 2002, subsequently becoming their Associate Conductor and the first holder of the Arturo Toscanini Chair.

Randall Goosby

Signed exclusively to Decca Classics in 2020 at the age of 24, American violinist Randall Goosby is acclaimed for the sensitivity and intensity of his musicianship alongside his determination to make music more inclusive and accessible, as well as bringing the music of under-represented composers to light.

Highlights of Randall Goosby's 2022-23 season include Philadelphia Orchestra with Yannick Nezet-Seguin, San Francisco Symphony with Esa-Pekka Salonen performing the Florence Price concerti, returns to the London Philharmonic Orchestra with Alpesh Chauhan, Philharmonia Orchestra with Santtu-Matias Rouvali and Los Angeles Philharmonic with Dalia Stasevska, Royal Scottish National Orchestra with Tabita Berglund, and Dallas Symphony Orchestra with Karina Canellakis. Goosby will also make his debuts in South Korea in recital and in Japan with the Orchestra Ensemble Kanazawa with Wigglesworth performing Bruch Violin Concerto in G minor.

Randall Goosby was First Prize Winner in the 2018 Young Concert Artists International Auditions. In 2019, he was named the inaugural Robey Artist by Young Classical Artists Trust in partnership with Music Masters in London; and in 2020 he became an Ambassador for Music Masters, a role that sees him mentoring and inspiring students in schools around the United Kingdom.

A graduate of the Juilliard School, Randall Goosby continues his studies there, pursuing an Artist Diploma under Itzhak Perlman and Catherine Cho. Goosby plays The Antonio Stradivarius, Cremona, "ex-Strauss," 1708 on generous loan from Samsung Foundation of Culture.

New Jersey Symphony

The Emmy and Grammy Award-winning New Jersey Symphony, celebrating its Centennial Season in 2022-23, is redefining what it means to be a nationally leading, relevant orchestra in the 21st century. We are renewing our deeply rooted commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion by championing new, and often local, artists; engaging audiences for whom the inspiring depth and breadth of classical music will be new; and incorporating the broadest possible representation in all aspects of our organization-all to better reflect and serve our vibrant communities. Since 2021, Music Director Xian Zhang has worked together with composer, violinist, educator and social-justice advocate Daniel Bernard Roumain, the orchestra's resident artistic catalyst, to offer programming that connects with diverse communities in Newark and throughout New Jersey.

Internationally renowned Chinese American conductor Xian Zhang began her tenure as the New Jersey Symphony's current Music Director in 2016. Since her arrival at the New Jersey Symphony, Zhang has revitalized programming with an industry-leading commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion in mainstage concerts. The centennial season opened in October with concerts featuring Rachmaninoff's Third Piano Concerto with soloist Yefim Bronfman; Jessie Montgomery's Banner; Nimbus Dance performing original choreography to Copland's Appalachian Spring Suite; Strauss' Burleske for Piano and Orchestra with soloist Michelle Cann; Brahms' Fourth Symphony; and Dorothy Chang's Northern Star. The centennial season will conclude in June 2023 with Zhang leading the orchestra and violinist Joshua Bell in Bruch's Violin Concerto No. 1, Stravinsky's The Rite of Spring and a commissioned world premiere by Daniel Bernard Roumain.

For more information about the New Jersey Symphony, visit www.njsymphony.org or email information@njsymphony.org. Tickets are available for purchase by phone 1.800.ALLEGRO (255.3476) or on the Orchestra's website.