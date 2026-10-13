New Jersey Symphony Opens Season with Beethoven's Emperor and Schubert's Great

NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

New Jersey Symphony will open its 2026–27 season Oct 23–25 with Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 5, 'Emperor,' and Schubert's Symphony No. 9, 'The Great.'

Music Director Xian Zhang conducts the Opening Weekend performances, which launch her 11th season with the orchestra. Pianist George Li, silver medalist at the 2015 International Tchaikovsky Competition, returns as soloist.

Beethoven breaks with convention from the first bars, giving the soloist a cadenza at the outset instead of near the end. The slow movement, which Hector Berlioz called 'the very image of grace,' flows without pause into a jubilant finale. The 'Emperor' nickname wasn't Beethoven's; it came later, inspired by the music's grandeur.

Schubert modeled the 'Great' on the vast scale of Beethoven's Ninth, which had premiered in Vienna the year before he began it. Bold choices, including trombones in all four movements and a scherzo expanded well beyond the usual compact dance, give Schubert's 'Great' an unmistakable voice.

On Saturday, Oct 24, Symphony musicians host an Instrument Discovery Zone in the lobby of the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) at 6:30 pm. Concertgoers can try playing instruments themselves before the performance.

Opening Weekend performances are sponsored by Greenberg Traurig, LLP and PNC.

EVENT DETAILS

Xian Zhang, conductor

George Li, piano

New Jersey Symphony

Ludwig van Beethoven, Piano Concerto No. 5, 'Emperor'

Franz Schubert, Symphony No. 9 in C Major, 'The Great'

TOUR DATES

Princeton — Friday, Oct 23, 7:30 pm, Richardson Auditorium

Newark — Saturday, Oct 24, 7:30 pm, NJPAC

New Brunswick — Sunday, Oct 25, 2 pm, State Theatre New Jersey

Tickets and full event information

Program notes and artist Bios

NEW JERSEY SYMPHONY

New Jersey Symphony is a GRAMMY and Emmy Award-winning orchestra. Under the direction of Music Director Xian Zhang, the Symphony performs more than 55 concerts each season at mainstage venues, as well as in schools and public spaces. Programming at the Symphony reflects an unwavering commitment to diverse communities of New Jersey, while providing students with unparalleled opportunities to achieve musical excellence through its Youth Orchestra and other education programs. The Symphony is embarking on an expansion into Jersey City, with a new, permanent office, rehearsal, and concert space called Symphony Center. For more information about New Jersey Symphony, visit our website at njsymphony.org or our newsroom for press releases and photos.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 18 Days 04 Hrs 50 Min 38 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a New Jersey News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming