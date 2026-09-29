LEGACY: A PINK FLOYD SHOW to Play NJPAC with Harry Waters

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The music of Pink Floyd comes to New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Friday, April 16, 2027, when Roger Waters Presents LEGACY: A Pink Floyd Show takes the stage. Created under the direction of Roger Waters and led by his son, pianist and composer Harry Waters, the production brings a 10-piece band to the music of The Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals and The Wall.

Harry Waters began playing piano at eight and was touring internationally by 19. His performance credits include work with Roger Waters, Eddie Vedder, Tom Jones and Brit Floyd. Joining him are Ryan Saranich, Matt Riddle and Graham, musicians whose experience spans Brit Floyd, The Australian Pink Floyd Show and other major productions.

The ensemble also features multi-instrumentalist and music director Dahniel Knight, guitarist and vocalist Clifton David Broadbridge, and Italian guitarist, arranger and producer Antonello Pudva. Together, they bring decades of musicianship to a show built for fans who want to experience Pink Floyd's landmark songs live.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 2, at njpac.org and ticketmaster.com.





Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 32 Days 03 Hrs 13 Min 04 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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