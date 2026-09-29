 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

LEGACY: A PINK FLOYD SHOW to Play NJPAC with Harry Waters

The production, led by pianist and composer Harry Waters, features musicians from Brit Floyd and The Australian Pink Floyd Show.

By:
LEGACY: A PINK FLOYD SHOW to Play NJPAC with Harry Waters

The music of Pink Floyd comes to New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Friday, April 16, 2027, when Roger Waters Presents LEGACY: A Pink Floyd Show takes the stage. Created under the direction of Roger Waters and led by his son, pianist and composer Harry Waters, the production brings a 10-piece band to the music of The Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals and The Wall.

Harry Waters began playing piano at eight and was touring internationally by 19. His performance credits include work with Roger Waters, Eddie Vedder, Tom Jones and Brit Floyd. Joining him are Ryan Saranich, Matt Riddle and Graham, musicians whose experience spans Brit Floyd, The Australian Pink Floyd Show and other major productions.

The ensemble also features multi-instrumentalist and music director Dahniel Knight, guitarist and vocalist Clifton David Broadbridge, and Italian guitarist, arranger and producer Antonello Pudva. Together, they bring decades of musicianship to a show built for fans who want to experience Pink Floyd's landmark songs live.
Tickets go on sale Friday, October 2, at njpac.org and ticketmaster.com.


Click Here to Get Tickets
More on New Jersey Performing Arts Center
Upcoming Shows
Hollywood Hits: From West Side Story to Spirited Away
Hollywood Hits: From West Side Story to Spirited Away
10/11 - 10/11/2026
Dodge Poetry Festival
10/15 - 10/17/2026
Recent Articles
FREESTYLE: A LOVE STORY to Open at NJPAC
FREESTYLE: A LOVE STORY to Open at NJPAC
9/23/2026
Chris Tucker to Return to NJPAC for Comedy Performance
Chris Tucker to Return to NJPAC for Comedy Performance
9/23/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS

A Beat of Our Own in New Jersey A Beat of Our Own
McCarter Theatre Center (10/07-10/25)
The Lost Virginity Tour in New Jersey The Lost Virginity Tour
Barn Theatre (9/18-10/04) PHOTOS VIDEOS
Matilda in New Jersey Matilda
Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center (6/25-6/27)
Aziz Ansari: Hypothetical Tour in New Jersey Aziz Ansari: Hypothetical Tour
State Theatre New Jersey (10/29-10/29)
Whose Live Anyway in New Jersey Whose Live Anyway
State Theatre New Jersey (10/28-10/28)
The American Soldier in New Jersey The American Soldier
Cape May Stage (10/23-10/25)
Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert in New Jersey Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert
State Theatre New Jersey (5/23-5/23)
The Dragon King in New Jersey The Dragon King
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (10/24-10/24)
The Rocky Horror Picture Show Spooktacular Tour with Barry Bostwick in New Jersey The Rocky Horror Picture Show Spooktacular Tour with Barry Bostwick
State Theatre New Jersey (10/03-10/03)
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl in Concert in New Jersey Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl in Concert
State Theatre New Jersey (2/28-2/28)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets