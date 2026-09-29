LEGACY: A PINK FLOYD SHOW to Play NJPAC with Harry Waters
The production, led by pianist and composer Harry Waters, features musicians from Brit Floyd and The Australian Pink Floyd Show.
The music of Pink Floyd comes to New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Friday, April 16, 2027, when Roger Waters Presents LEGACY: A Pink Floyd Show takes the stage. Created under the direction of Roger Waters and led by his son, pianist and composer Harry Waters, the production brings a 10-piece band to the music of The Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals and The Wall.
Harry Waters began playing piano at eight and was touring internationally by 19. His performance credits include work with Roger Waters, Eddie Vedder, Tom Jones and Brit Floyd. Joining him are Ryan Saranich, Matt Riddle and Graham, musicians whose experience spans Brit Floyd, The Australian Pink Floyd Show and other major productions.
The ensemble also features multi-instrumentalist and music director Dahniel Knight, guitarist and vocalist Clifton David Broadbridge, and Italian guitarist, arranger and producer Antonello Pudva. Together, they bring decades of musicianship to a show built for fans who want to experience Pink Floyd's landmark songs live.
Tickets go on sale Friday, October 2, at njpac.org and ticketmaster.com.
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