New Jersey Repertory Company Presents THE PIN-UP GIRLS: A MUSICAL LOVE LETTER

New Jersey Repertory Company, located at 179 Broadway in Long Branch is proud to present "The Pin-Up Girls: A Musical Love Letter" written by James Hindman & Jeffrey Lodin.

From The Andrews Sisters to Beyoncé! From WWI to Afghanistan. THE PIN-UP GIRLS sing a cavalcade of hits inspired by actual letters from our troops overseas! Funny, romantic, and poignant, the group puts on a show that celebrates the men and women who serve our country.

The production team for "The Pin-Up Girls" includes: James Hindman (Director), Jeffrey Lodin (Musical Director), Eugenio Contenti (Choreographer), Molly Model (Associate Choreographer), Jo Lynn Burks (Pianist), SuzAnne Barabas (Artistic Director), Kristin Pfeifer (Production Stage Manager), Patricia E. Doherty (Costume Design), Nick Simone (Sound Design), Jessica Parks (Scenic Design), Jill Nagle (Lighting Design), Rachael Malloy (Assistant Stage Manager), Janey Huber (Assistant Lighting Designer), James Lockhart (Master Electrician), Brian Snyder (Technical Director).

Performances are June 9th through July 10th, Thursdays & Fridays 8pm; Saturdays 3pm & 8pm; and Sundays at 2pm. Patrons can purchase tickets by calling NJRep at 732-229-3166 or from our website www.njrep.org.

Please be advised, in order to maintain a safe space for our audience and our staff, we ask that all patrons provide proof of vaccination, and masks must be worn.