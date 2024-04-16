New Jersey Performing Arts Center To Present Indian Classic Music with Zakir Hussain,

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New Jersey Performing Arts Center will present the depth and joy of Indian classic music with Zakir Hussain, Tabla with Sabir Khan, Sarangi Debopriya Chatterjee, Bansuri with two performances on Saturday, April 26, 2025 at 3:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

In the world of Indian classical music, there is no artist quite like Zakir Hussain. The GRAMMY-winning tabla maestro is celebrated not only as an innovative drummer, but as a powerful force in expanding Indian music around the globe. He returns to NJPAC by popular demand with his Masters of Percussion program — a long-running, ever-evolving collaboration of the best drummers on the planet. They weave together their distinctive instruments, musical traditions and percussive stylings into a multicultural masterpiece. You'll marvel at the experience.

GRAMMY winning tabla drummer Zakir Hussain first entered the western world's consciousness in the ‘70s with his collaborations with George Harrison, John Handy, Van Morrison and Earth, Wind & Fire. He's lauded for his group Shakti, which he founded with John McLaughlin and L. Shankar, and for Planet Drum with Mickey Hart of the Grateful Dead. The London Telegraph calls him “the presiding genius and global ambassador for North Indian classical music.”

Tickets

Tickets for Zakir Hussain go on sale Friday, April 19 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.