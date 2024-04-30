New Improv Classes for Adults, Beginner Through Intermediate, Come to Vivid Stage this Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Vivid Stage, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, is offering a new season of improv classes for adults this summer. The next session, which includes two different classes, begins on June 20.

Students will think on their feet by freeing their mind, body and imagination through group exercises and games in a safe and supportive atmosphere. Returning students will learn more complex games that require keeping multiple balls in the air while maintaining connection with scene partners. These classes provide a fun creative outlet while honing skills such as teamwork, spontaneity and careful listening that will enhance any professional pursuit.

The Joy of Improv provides students an introduction to the foundational skills of improv comedy. The Joy of Improv class begins on June 20, and continues on Thursday evenings from 7:30-9:30 pm for six weeks (no class on July 4).

Beyond the Basics offers a further exploration of more complicated games and challenges, and has a prerequisite of The Joy of Improv or the equivalent. Beyond the Basics begins on June 25, and continues on Tuesday evenings from 7:30-9:30 pm for six weeks.

The instructors for The Joy of Improv are Dave Maulbeck and Wendy Connolly. Dave Maulbeck is an entertainment artist and member of the Screen Actors Guild and he recently relocated back to New York City after a multi-year stint in Los Angeles. He has starred in several commercials, including the Super Bowl Ad - Groundhog Day, for truTV, and as the Polish Polisher for Burger King. With film credits including the evil Dr. Wily in Megaman, and the main character Dracula Goes to Camp, Dave is no stranger to the screen. In 2007 Dave co-founded Chicken Scoop Productions where he executive produced several spec pilots, music videos, and web series. More recently he has been developing animation projects with BEHIND the BAG! Productions, where he is co-creator and illustrator of The Kinetix, a comic book series featuring high school superheroes whose powers derive from their respective disabilities.

Wendy Connolly has been involved in theater since she was in elementary school and has continued to enjoy acting, directing, writing, coaching and teaching for many years. She is currently a coach at Theatrical Artists Prep studio in Scotch Plains and a member of Contagious Laughter Improv Troupe. She received a B.A. in Theatre and Speech at Louisiana State University and went on to earn her MFA in Acting from The Theatre School, DePaul University in 1989. She studied improv at both LSU and DePaul and loves to play! She believes that improv is a skill that everyone should learn and that can help in all areas of life. Residing in New Jersey since 1992, she coaches and directs both youth and adults and continues to perform whenever she gets the chance.

Gary Mahmoud will teach Beyond the Basics. Gary Mahmoud is frequently seen playing intelligent, authoritative characters with a hint of smugness and sarcasm on New York dramas like Blue Bloods, New Amsterdam, FBI: Most Wanted, and Law & Order. Although frequently seen in dramas, Gary is a clown at heart often playing the high-status idiot or quick-witted jerk with appearances on TV comedies including: The Last O.G., Search Party, Friends from College, and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and in online sketches for The Onion, Above Average, The Dad, College Humor, and Major League Baseball. Gary trained theatrically with Carol Fox Prescott and studied improv under Groundlings founder Gary Austin and at UCB with Chris Gethard and Charlie Todd. He continues to study on-camera with Bob Krakower (master class).

Registration information can be found at https://www.vividstage.org/copy-of-2023-2024-improv-classes. Both the Joy of Improv and Beyond the Basics classes will be held at the Oakes Center, 120 Morris Avenue in Summit. The venue is wheelchair accessible. For more information for any of Vivid Stage’s programs, please call 908-514-9654, and visit www.vividstage.org.

