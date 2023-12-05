New Improv Classes Set For the New Year at Vivid Stage

Vivid Stage, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, is offering a new season of improv classes for adults this winter. The next session, which includes four different classes, begins on January 9.

Students will think on their feet by freeing their mind, body and imagination through group exercises and games in a safe and supportive atmosphere. Returning students will learn more complex games that require keeping multiple balls in the air while maintaining connection with scene partners. These classes provide a fun creative outlet while honing skills such as teamwork, spontaneity and careful listening that will enhance any professional pursuit.

The Joy of Improv provides students an introduction to the foundational skills of improv comedy. The Joy of Improv class begins on January 11, and continues on Thursday evenings from 7:30-9:30 pm for eight weeks.

Beyond the Basics offers a further exploration of more complicated games and challenges, and has a prerequisite of The Joy of Improv or the equivalent. Beyond the Basics begins on January 9, and continues on Tuesday evenings from 7:30-9:30 pm for eight weeks.

Writers Lab gives students a chance to create characters and write monologues, sketches and scenes. Writers Lab will begin on January 10 on Wednesday evenings from 6:00-7:30 for eight weeks.

Exploring Long Form introduces the intricate structure of a 25-minute performance based on a single idea. This class also requires The Joy of Improv or the equivalent. Exploring Long Form begins on January 10 on Wednesday evenings from 7:30-9:30 for eight weeks.

The instructor for The Joy of Improv, Beyond the Basics and Writers Lab is Shereen Hickman, returning for a second year to Vivid Stage. Shereen Hickman is best known as a creator/lead clown for the world-renowned Cirque du Soleil. She starred as Ginger in Zumanity in Las Vegas, then went on to Broadway to create the leading female role of Margaret in Banana Shpeel (directed by David Shiner). She then toured under the Big Top as Deeda in Amaluna (with Tony award winning director Diane Paulus). Currently, she is clowning around on the streets of NYC with 3am Theatre and The Bindlestiff Family Cirkus as well upcoming performances at Lincoln Center with Parallel Exit/Sunset Circus. Shereen studied at the Groundlings School of Improv in LA and has an extensive career in voiceovers. A lover of fun and general whimsy, Shereen seeks to spark laughter with others in need of a chuckle.

Dave Maulbeck will teach Exploring Long Form. Dave Maulbeck is an entertainment artist and member of the Screen Actors Guild. He has starred in several commercials, including the Super Bowl Ad - Groundhog Day, for truTV, and as the Polish Polisher for Burger King. With film credits including the evil Dr. Wily in Megaman, and the main character Dracula Goes to Camp, Dave is no stranger to the screen. In 2007 Dave co-founded Chicken Scoop Productions where he executive produced several spec pilots, music videos, and web series. More recently he has been developing animation projects with BEHIND the BAG! Productions, where he is co-creator and illustrator of The Kinetix, a comic book series featuring high school superheroes whose powers derive from their respective disabilities, which recently reached full funding on Kickstarter.

Registration information can be found at Click Here. New this season: Joy of Improv and Beyond the Basics classes will be held at Calvary Church, 31 Woodland Avenue, Summit, NJ. Writers Lab and Exploring Long Form will be held at the Oakes Center, 120 Morris Avenue in Summit. Both venues are wheelchair accessible.For more information for any of Vivid Stage's programs, please call 908-514-9654, and visit www.vividstage.org.