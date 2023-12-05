New Improv Classes Set For the New Year at Vivid Stage

The next session, which includes four different classes, begins on January 9.

By: Dec. 05, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards Photo 2 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards
Interview: Christina Freeman in ELLA ENCHANTED at The Growing Stage in Netcong Photo 3 Interview: Christina Freeman in ELLA ENCHANTED at The Growing Stage in Netcong
The Ballet Arts And Adelphi Orchestra to Present THE NUTCRACKER in December Photo 4 The Ballet Arts And Adelphi Orchestra to Present THE NUTCRACKER in December

New Improv Classes Set For the New Year at Vivid Stage

Vivid Stage, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, is offering a new season of improv classes for adults this winter. The next session, which includes four different classes, begins on January 9.

Students will think on their feet by freeing their mind, body and imagination through group exercises and games in a safe and supportive atmosphere. Returning students will learn more complex games that require keeping multiple balls in the air while maintaining connection with scene partners. These classes provide a fun creative outlet while honing skills such as teamwork, spontaneity and careful listening that will enhance any professional pursuit.

The Joy of Improv provides students an introduction to the foundational skills of improv comedy. The Joy of Improv class begins on January 11, and continues on Thursday evenings from 7:30-9:30 pm for eight weeks. 

Beyond the Basics offers a further exploration of more complicated games and challenges, and has a prerequisite of The Joy of Improv or the equivalent. Beyond the Basics begins on January 9, and continues on Tuesday evenings from 7:30-9:30 pm for eight weeks.

Writers Lab gives students a chance to create characters and write monologues, sketches and scenes. Writers Lab will begin on January 10 on Wednesday evenings from 6:00-7:30 for eight weeks.

Exploring Long Form introduces the intricate structure of a 25-minute performance based on a single idea. This class also requires The Joy of Improv or the equivalent. Exploring Long Form begins on January 10 on Wednesday evenings from 7:30-9:30 for eight weeks.

The instructor for The Joy of Improv, Beyond the Basics and Writers Lab is Shereen Hickman, returning for a second year to Vivid Stage. Shereen Hickman is best known as a creator/lead clown for the world-renowned Cirque du Soleil. She starred as Ginger in Zumanity in Las Vegas, then went on to Broadway to create the leading female role of Margaret in Banana Shpeel (directed by David Shiner). She then toured under the Big Top as Deeda in Amaluna (with Tony award winning director Diane Paulus). Currently, she is clowning around on the streets of NYC with 3am Theatre and The Bindlestiff Family Cirkus as well upcoming performances at Lincoln Center with Parallel Exit/Sunset Circus. Shereen studied at the Groundlings School of Improv in LA and has an extensive career in voiceovers. A lover of fun and general whimsy, Shereen seeks to spark laughter with others in need of a chuckle.

Dave Maulbeck will teach Exploring Long Form. Dave Maulbeck is an entertainment artist and member of the Screen Actors Guild.  He has starred in several commercials, including the Super Bowl Ad - Groundhog Day, for truTV, and as the Polish Polisher for Burger King. With film credits including the evil Dr. Wily in Megaman, and the main character Dracula Goes to Camp, Dave is no stranger to the screen. In 2007 Dave co-founded Chicken Scoop Productions where he executive produced several spec pilots, music videos, and web series. More recently he has been developing animation projects with BEHIND the BAG! Productions, where he  is co-creator and illustrator of The Kinetix, a comic book series featuring high school superheroes whose powers derive from their respective disabilities, which recently reached full funding on Kickstarter.

Registration information can be found at Click Here. New this season: Joy of Improv and Beyond the Basics classes will be held at Calvary Church, 31 Woodland Avenue, Summit, NJ. Writers Lab and Exploring Long Form will be held at the Oakes Center, 120 Morris Avenue in Summit. Both venues are wheelchair accessible.For more information for any of Vivid Stage's programs, please call 908-514-9654, and visit www.vividstage.org.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
New Improv Classes Set For the New Year at Vivid Stage Photo
New Improv Classes Set For the New Year at Vivid Stage

Vivid Stage, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, is offering a new season of improv classes for adults this winter. The next session, which includes four different classes, begins on January 9.

2
THE NUTCRACKER Comes to State Theatre New Jersey This Month Photo
THE NUTCRACKER Comes to State Theatre New Jersey This Month

State Theatre New Jersey presents The Nutcracker with American Repertory Ballet for five performances on Friday, December 15 at 7:30pm; Saturday, December 16 at 2pm and 7pm; and Sunday, December 17 at 1pm and 5pm.

3
Registration Open for Mayo Performing Arts Center Spring Performing Arts School Classes Photo
Registration Open for Mayo Performing Arts Center Spring Performing Arts School Classes

Grammy Award-winning guitarist Peter Frampton confirms new spring dates on his 'Never EVER Say Never Tour' to celebrate his 60th year of touring. The tour will include a stop at Mayo Performing Arts Center on March 13, 2024. Tickets go on sale December 8.

4
Centenary Stage Companys Holiday Production Of Disneys THE LITTLE MERMAID Continues To Fin Photo
Centenary Stage Company's Holiday Production Of Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID Continues To Final Week Of Performances

Centenary Stage Company's holiday production of Disney's The Little Mermaid continues its final week of performances.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos & Get a First Look at BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Video
Photos & Get a First Look at BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
A Midwinter Night's Dream in New Jersey A Midwinter Night's Dream
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (12/06-12/31)Tracker
[POPULAR] New Jersey Festival Orchestra presents [POPULAR] New Jersey Festival Orchestra presents "THE THREE HOLIDAY TENORS"
Presbyterian Church in Westfield (12/09-12/10)Tracker
Repertory Evening in New Jersey Repertory Evening
Victoria Theatre (New Jersey Performing Arts Center) (5/03-5/04)
Bill Irwin: On Beckett in New Jersey Bill Irwin: On Beckett
Two River Theater (12/07-12/10)
A Christmas Story: The Musical in New Jersey A Christmas Story: The Musical
Surflight Theatre (12/02-12/17)
Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill in New Jersey Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill
Vanguard Theater (11/30-12/17)
MISERY in New Jersey MISERY
Algonquin Arts Theatre (2/24-3/03)
Supersized Women of Comedy in New Jersey Supersized Women of Comedy
Studio Space Theater (12/16-12/16)
Ibsen's Ghost in New Jersey Ibsen's Ghost
George Street Playhouse (1/16-2/04)
Daniil Trifonov Plays Gershwin in New Jersey Daniil Trifonov Plays Gershwin
State Theatre New Jersey (6/06-6/06)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You