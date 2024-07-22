New Historical Play STILL Announced At Premiere Stages

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Playwright and Kean University alumnus Benjamin V. Marshall '73 is bringing the dramatic history of a New Jersey abolitionist to life for audiences at the Bauer Boucher Theatre Center on Kean's Union campus.

Produced by Premiere Stages at Kean, the play, Still, is based on the true story of a meeting between William Still, a conductor of the Underground Railroad in Philadelphia, and freed slave Peter Friedman in the 1850s.

“I've always had an interest in history, and their story being a part of New Jersey history made it more interesting to me,” Marshall said. “The idea of two strangers meeting in a room is fraught with so many dramatic ideas.”

Still is part of Premiere Stages' Liberty Live series, begun 12 years ago to dramatize important moments and honor pivotal figures in the state's history. John J. Wooten, producing artistic director of Premiere Stages, commissioned Marshall to write the play.

“I knew William Still's story had to be told because it's true, compelling and unforgettable,” Wooten said. “Ben has experience writing historical dramas and was the winner of our Bauer Boucher Alumni Award, which honors a Kean writer each year.”

Marshall, of Plainfield, received dual Bachelor of Arts degrees from Kean – in English and in Speech & Theatre – in 1973. He then studied playwriting at Hunter College and received an MFA from the University of Massachusetts.

He grew up in Newark and East Orange and came to Kean on a state scholarship. It wasn't long before he found a home in the theatre department.

“Within my first four days on campus, I went to The Theatre Guild, and I was involved ever since,” he said. “I think it was my junior year that I wrote a couple of plays.”

Marshall, who plays piano, wrote plays and musicals, and directed productions while attending the University. He said he benefited from many learning opportunities.

“Zella Fry, we called her Mrs. Fry, taught creative dramatics and children's theatre. She created a work study job where I would play piano for creative dramatics classes and children's theatre classes,” he said. “I saw how improvisation could help shape a play and understood that motivation and characterization and dramatic tension had to come first before dialogue.”

He recalled “excellent instruction” at Kean, noting the impact of two members of the faculty in particular, the late Dr. James Murphy and retired professor Margaret A. Dunn, Ph.D.

Marshall's plays have been produced around the world from Off-Broadway to Australia. He has also published poetry, fiction and essays in literary magazines and recently retired as a professor of African American literature at Middlesex College.

Being back on Kean's campus to assist in the production of Still has been a blessing, he said, familiar and yet new.

“It's weird because it's coming home, but not deja vu, because home has just expanded. This theatre was entirely different when I was here,” he said.

Still explores issues of trust, belonging and the importance of family, along with the traumatic history of slavery in the U.S., through the eyes of its characters.

In his Playwright's Notes, Marshall writes about William Still, “I hope I did justice to his story and those of all the others.”

Wooten said he has seen how the play, Still, is having an impact.

“A patron leaving the theatre after the play said to me, ‘How could I have never heard of William Still? His achievements were incredible! I'm going to go home and Google him,'” Wooten said. “At Premiere Stages, we seek to entertain but also to educate. William Still's legacy, like the other historical figures we have chronicled through Liberty Live, should be celebrated and honored, not forgotten.”

Still runs through Sunday, July 28 at the Bauer Boucher Theatre Center, Kean University, 1000 Morris Avenue, Union, New Jersey 07083.

