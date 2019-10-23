National Symphony Orchestra Of Ukraine Will Be Joined By Van Cliburn Gold Medalist Olga Kern On Piano at NJPAC

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents the National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 3:00 p.m.

For the first time ever, NJPAC welcomes The National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine!

Joined by Van Cliburn gold medalist Olga Kern on piano, this thrilling ensemble garners standing ovations around the world. Classical music fans shouldn't miss this opportunity to hear the Kiev-based orchestra perform works by the Russian masters, conducted by Volodymyr Sirenko.

Prepare yourself for a true once-in-a-lifetime experience. Known for "a program rich with energy and unusually adventurous," the National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine is considered one of the finest in Eastern Europe.

NSOU will be joined by Russian-American pianist Olga Kern, widely considered one of her generation's greatest pianists. With vivid stage presence, passionate musicianship, and extraordinary technique, she continues to captivate fans and critics alike.

Berezovsky: Symphony in C

Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2

Tchaikovsky: Polonaise (Eugene Onegin)

Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5

Join us for the Classical Overtures, held an hour prior to each classical concert. These interactive presentations are hosted by Maestro George Marriner Maull of New Jersey's Discovery Orchestra and are free to ticket holders.



Tickets to see the National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine are On-Sale now at NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.







