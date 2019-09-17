NJSO Presents Grieg's Piano Concerto And Brahms' Second Symphony

The New Jersey Symphony Orchestra presents Grieg's Piano Concerto and Brahms' Second Symphony at four New Jersey venues, October 31-November 3. The program marks the NJSO debuts of guest conductor Markus Stenz and pianist Juho Pohjonen, as well as the NJSO premiere of "Chaos" from Rebel's Les élémens.

Performances take place on October 31 at 7:30 pm at bergenPAC in Englewood, November 1 at 8 pm at Richardson Auditorium in Princeton, November 2 at 8 pm at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank and November 3 at 3 pm at NJPAC in Newark.

Concert tickets start at $20 and are available for purchase at njsymphony.org or 1.800.ALLEGRO (255.3476). Student tickets are $10, available at njsymphony.org/students one month in advance.

NJSO Accent events include a post-concert Concert Rewind talkback with featured artists on October 31 and pre-concert Classical Conversations on November 1 at 7 pm and November 3 at 2 pm. Learn more at njsymphony.org/accents.

Learn more about the program at njsymphony.org/grieg.

CONCERT PROGRAM

Grieg's Piano Concerto

Thursday, October 31, at 7:30 pm | bergenPAC in Englewood

Friday, November 1, at 8 pm | Richardson Auditorium in Princeton

Saturday, November 2, at 8 pm | Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank

Sunday, November 3, at 3 pm | NJPAC in Newark

MARKUS STENZ conductor

JUHO POHJONEN piano

REBEL "Chaos" from Les élémens (NJSO Premiere)

GRIEG Piano Concerto

BRAHMS Symphony No. 2

NJSO ACCENTS

Concert Rewind - Oct 31 after the concert

In bergenPAC's Drapkin Cabaret & Lounge, featured artists take you inside the performance you just experienced.

Classical Conversation - Nov 1 at 7 pm & Nov 3 at 2 pm

Enjoy a lively 30-minute Classical Conversation before the performance, presented on stage. Learn more about the music from NJSO musicians, guest artists and other engaging insiders.

Learn more at njsymphony.org/grieg.





