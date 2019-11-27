NJPAC in Newark Presents Holiday Shows for All

Ring in the holidays at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC). Located in the heart of Newark's vibrant Arts District, the Center is your go-to for great shows for theatergoers of all ages and interests. Take a break from the hustle and bustle of the season and plan to see a show that will be memorable experience. Check out some of the exciting ones that are available in the coming month.

PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure

Saturday, November 30, 2019

at 10:00 p.m. 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Ryder and the brave rescue dogs of Nick Jr.'s hit animated series PAW Patrol return with their new, action-packed live tour! Performance Details: https://www.njpac.org/event/paw-patrol-live/.

Lindsey Stirling

Warmer in the Winter Christmas Tour

December 13, 2019

at 8:00 p.m.

Ring in the holidays with acclaimed electronic violinist Lindsey Stirling! The musician-dancer-YouTube sensation brings her unconventional blend of choreography, song and spectacle to NJPAC. The Warmer in the Winter Christmas Tour includes classic favorites like "I Wonder as I Wander," "Santa Baby" and "Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy."

Performance Details: https://www.njpac.org/event/lindsey-stirling/.

The Nutcracker:

National Ballet Theatre of Odessa

Saturday, December 14, 2019

at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

'Tis the season for sugarplums and toy soldiers! The Nutcracker returns to NJPAC in a sumptuous, traditional production starring Russia's acclaimed National Ballet Theatre of Odessa. Performance Details: https://www.njpac.org/event/the-nutcracker-national-ballet-theatre-of-odessa/.

The Boston Pops

Sunday, December 15, 2019

at 4:00 p.m.

The iconic Boston Pops, under the masterful direction of Keith Lockhart, return to NJPAC with a sparkling holiday celebration. Parking their reindeer on the roof of Prudential Hall, Lockhart and company will unpack a sleigh full of best-loved seasonal songs, including "The Twelve Days of Christmas," "Jingle Bells," "'Twas the Night Before Christmas," "Sleigh Ride" and many more. Performance Details: https://www.njpac.org/event/the-boston-pops-on-tour/.

The Hip-Hop Nutcracker

Friday, December 20, 2019

at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 21, 2019

at 2:00 p.m.

Start a hip-hop holiday tradition with your family!

Celebrate the season with NJPAC's original holiday extravaganza, which reimagines the traditional Tchaikovsky ballet with explosive urban choreography. Featuring rap legend Kurtis Blow as special guest MC. Performance Details: https://www.njpac.org/event/the-hip-hop-nutcracker-featuring-kurtis-blow/.

Cirque Dreams Holidayz

Saturday, December 28, 2019

at 3:00 p.m.

Tired of the same old holiday show? Bring the family to Holiday Dreams, a jaw-dropping holiday cirque! You'll marvel at the death-defying acrobats, aerialists and daredevils. You'll be dazzled by holograms, projection mapping, computer animation and interactive lasers. Performance Details: https://www.njpac.org/event/holiday-dreams/.

Michael Carbonaro Live!

Sunday, December 29, 2019

at 7:00 p.m.

Magician Michael Carbonaro brings his signature blend of bizarre antics, audience interaction, hilarious video clips, and mind-boggling magic to the Prudential Hall stage!

Performance Details: https://www.njpac.org/event/michael-carbonaro-live/.

New Jersey Performing Arts Center is located at 1 Center Street, Newark, NJ 07102. It has convenient mass transit options and plenty of local parking. For more information, please visit https://www.njpac.org/ or call 888.466.5722.

