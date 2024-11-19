NJPAC Will Host Annual Kwanzaa Celebration And Marketplace

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Thousands are expected to gather at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) for the return of the annual Kwanzaa Family Festival on Saturday, December 21, from 12 – 7PM at NJPAC located at 1 Center Street in downtown Newark, New Jersey.

The festival, a tradition lasting more than 25 years, includes family-friendly activities that embody the seven principles of Kwanzaa. Activities include dance classes for all abilities, arts and crafts, interactive storytelling and exquisite face painting. RSVP to the Kwanzaa Family Festival here.

In addition to hands-on activities, local dancers, artists and musicians perform every hour in the Prudential Hall Lobby; performers include Ancient African Formula Fashions, New Jersey Kids Fashion Week, Premiere Dance Theatre, Smiling David's Dance School, Umoja Dance Company and Zawadi African Dance & Drum, Inc.

“Community Engagement's Kwanzaa celebration is an enduring holiday tradition that uses creativity and artistry to bring people together,” says Eyesha Marable, Assistant Vice President, Community Engagement. “The halls of NJPAC become infused with happiness and joy, and much credit goes to the amazing efforts of our partner organizations. Together we create a village built on positivity and holiday cheer.”

The Festival coincides with the Kwanzaa Marketplace, covering multiple floors of the Arts Center, on Saturday, December 21, from 12 – 7PM.

The Kwanzaa Marketplace — one of the most diverse holiday markets in the region — is a destination for purchasing one-of-a-kind gifts from more than 20 vendors.

Sellers include Aya Paper Co. and Sweeti's Creations, both Black and women-owned businesses based in Newark. Aya Paper Co. sells one-of-a-kind greeting cards and stationery that reflect the diversity of the Black experience. The owner of Sweeti's Creations, Marie Thompson, hand crochets intricate sweaters, scarves and other accessories.

Other wearable art vendors include Ashanti Fields, the creator of clothing sewn from colorful West African fabrics and designer of conversation piece jewelry. Philadelphia milliner Suzette Art Couture brings handcrafted hats and accessories.

Marketplace vendors also sell natural beauty products, candles, crystals, African mud cloth, artwork, pet products and much more!

The weekend of the Kwanzaa Family Festival & Marketplace also includes:

Holiday ceremonies such as a Kwanzaa candle-lighting and vibunzi (a tradition of honoring young people with an ear of corn, or fresh fruits and vegetables, to represent hope for the future).

Free Afrobeat, capoeira, salsa, Jersey club and West African dance and drumming classes. New for 2024: Participants in Jersey club and West African dance will have the opportunity to perform in a showcase led by Anthony “Solo” Harris's dance team Team E.V.O, Dance Mogul Magazine and SharkLyfe Nation.

Storytelling led by Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and the Newark Public Library.

Arts and crafts workshops with GlassRoots, The Newark Museum of Art and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., North Jersey Alumnae Chapter.

A panel discussion on loss, grief and mourning facilitated by Imagine, A Center for Coping with Loss. Plus, create a memorial heart in memory of a departed loved one to add to a special Kwanzaa Memory Wall.

Ticketed performances of GRAMMY-winning gospel star Cece Winans on Friday, December 20, and Saturday, December 21, at 8PM. Ticket holders will have exclusive access to that day's Kwanzaa Marketplace from 7 – 11PM.

A free liturgical dance prelude, exclusive for ticket buyers, on Friday, December 20, at 7PM before the Cece Winans show. Dancers from 7 to 85 years old, representing local churches and some from other states, celebrate the season with choreography infused with praise and joy.

A ticketed Kwanzaa performance of the spectacular Forces of Nature Dance Theatre on Sunday, December 22, at 3PM.

Comments