NJPAC Will Host Annual Kwanzaa Celebration And Marketplace

The Festival coincides with the Kwanzaa Marketplace, covering multiple floors of the Arts Center, on Saturday, December 21, from 12 – 7PM.
Thousands are expected to gather at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) for the return of the annual Kwanzaa Family Festival on Saturday, December 21, from 12 – 7PM at NJPAC located at 1 Center Street in downtown Newark, New Jersey.
The festival, a tradition lasting more than 25 years, includes family-friendly activities that embody the seven principles of Kwanzaa. Activities include dance classes for all abilities, arts and crafts, interactive storytelling and exquisite face painting. RSVP to the Kwanzaa Family Festival here.
In addition to hands-on activities, local dancers, artists and musicians perform every hour in the Prudential Hall Lobby; performers include Ancient African Formula Fashions, New Jersey Kids Fashion Week, Premiere Dance Theatre, Smiling David's Dance School, Umoja Dance Company and Zawadi African Dance & Drum, Inc.
“Community Engagement's Kwanzaa celebration is an enduring holiday tradition that uses creativity and artistry to bring people together,” says Eyesha Marable, Assistant Vice President, Community Engagement. “The halls of NJPAC become infused with happiness and joy, and much credit goes to the amazing efforts of our partner organizations. Together we create a village built on positivity and holiday cheer.”
The Kwanzaa Marketplace — one of the most diverse holiday markets in the region — is a destination for purchasing one-of-a-kind gifts from more than 20 vendors.
Sellers include Aya Paper Co. and Sweeti's Creations, both Black and women-owned businesses based in Newark. Aya Paper Co. sells one-of-a-kind greeting cards and stationery that reflect the diversity of the Black experience. The owner of Sweeti's Creations, Marie Thompson, hand crochets intricate sweaters, scarves and other accessories.
Other wearable art vendors include Ashanti Fields, the creator of clothing sewn from colorful West African fabrics and designer of conversation piece jewelry. Philadelphia milliner Suzette Art Couture brings handcrafted hats and accessories.
Marketplace vendors also sell natural beauty products, candles, crystals, African mud cloth, artwork, pet products and much more!
The weekend of the Kwanzaa Family Festival & Marketplace also includes:
