NJPAC Weekly Free Outdoor Summer Concert Series Presents Hip Hop Legend, KRS – 1

Don't miss out on the upcoming HORIZON SOUNDS OF THE CITY FREE performance at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), featuring KRS1.

With 20 published albums to his credit and his numerous appearances with other artists, KRS-One is believed to have written the most rhymes in Hip Hop's history. In the 1990s as “hip-hop” grew more and more commercialized and corporate, it was KRS-One that openly rejected such cultural exploitation and materialism grounding Hip Hop in its original principles of peace, love, unity and safely having fun. Teaching everything from self-creation to stopping violence; from vegetarianism to transcendental meditation, from the establishment of Hip Hop Appreciation Week (every third week in May), to establishing Hip Hop as an international culture at the United Nations (2001), KRS-One has single-handedly held the history and original arts of Hip Hop together now for over two decades.

When he is not touring or lecturing, on his so-called “down-time”, KRS-One continues to share his unique knowledge of Hip Hop to younger audiences eager to hear the ‘teacha' speak. Operating as a kind of “pop-up” school, KRS-One's Temple of Hip Hop has appeared in various cities in USA also in the UK and Europe offering the more serious student of Hip Hop an effective way to live and understand the culture of Hip Hop more deeply.

The concert will take place at Chambers Plaza on the NJPAC Campus on Thursday, July 18th, starting at 5 p.m.Other upcoming FREE Concerts New Orleans bounce singer Big Freedia (August 8th). Some performances will also showcase a guest poet from Dodge Poetry, as well as local opening talent and NJPAC's student performers. This event is undoubtedly one of the most eagerly anticipated summer events in the area.

Horizon Sounds of the City

Thursday, August 1, 2024 @ 6–9PM

Chambers Plaza

FREE

Rap icon KRS-One brings back the golden age of hip hop at NJPAC's free outdoor concert series. Called “the greatest live emcee ever” (The Source), his group Boogie Down Productions was the stuff of Bronx legend. He's responsible for hits like “Sound of da Police,” “MC's Act Like They Don't Know,” “Love's Gonna Get'cha (Material Love),” “Hip Hop vs. Rap,” “South Bronx” and “My Philosophy.”

Horizon Sounds of the City

Thursday, August 8, 2024 @ 6–9PM

Chambers Plaza

FREE

Release your wiggle! Big Freedia — the Queen of New Orleans Bounce — headlines the epic finale of NJPAC's free outdoor concert series. The larger-than-life hip hop artist is famous for twerk-worthy bangers like “Drop,” “Excuse” and “Explode.” With her unstoppable energy, it's no surprise she's a favorite collaborator of Beyoncé, Ciara, Diplo, Lady Gaga, Lil Wayne and Lizzo.

About NJPAC

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), located in downtown Newark, New Jersey, is among the largest performing arts centers in the United States. It is the artistic, cultural, educational and civic center of New Jersey — where great performances and events enhance and transform lives every day. As New Jersey's Town Square, NJPAC brings diverse communities together, providing access to all and showcasing the State's and the world's best artists, while acting as a leading catalyst in the revitalization of its home city. Through its extensive Arts Education programs, NJPAC is shaping the next generation of artists and arts enthusiasts. NJPAC has attracted 11 million visitors (including almost two million children) since opening its doors in 1997 and nurtures meaningful and lasting relationships with each of its constituents. Visit njpac.org for more information.

