NJPAC Presents Valentine's Day All-Star Comedy

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) and SJ Presents has announced the hysterical line-up for the Valentine's Day All-Star Comedy Show.



See Newark's own Bill Bellamy coined the phrase "booty call" and has appeared in countless TV shows and movies, including Def Comedy Jam, Who's Got Jokes? Last Coming Standing, Any Given Sunday, and Issa Rae's Insecure, Bellamy will be the evening's host, introducing comedians Adele Givens, Eddie Griffin, and Smokey Suarez. They will take to the big stage on Saturday, February 11, 2023 for two performances, 7PM and 9:30PM.



Tickets to see Bill Bellamy, Adele Givens, Eddie Griffin and Smokey Suarez taking part in the Valentine's Day All-Star Comedy Show with two performances on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 7PM and 9:30PM go on-sale Friday, October 14 at 10:00aM at NJPAC.org, or by calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.



Bill Bellamy:

Coined the phrase "booty call" and has appeared in countless TV shows and movies including Def Comedy Jam, Who's Got Jokes?, Last Coming Standing, Any Given Sunday, and Issa Rae's Insecure. Bellamy recently finished shooting a role in Chris Spencer's Back on the Strip, opposite Tiffany Haddish, J.B. Smoove, and Wesley Snipes, and was recently seen as the lead in the BET+ film A Rich Christmas. His most recent comedy special, produced by Tribeca and Comedy Dynamics, premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last year.



About Adele Givens:

Adele Givens has done it all! Adele was crowned winner of the Crown Royal Comedy competition in the city of Chicago. Since that day Adele has realized that she was destined to become comedic royalty. The title is well deserved with such credits as Russell Simmons' Def Comedy Jam, The All Stars of Def Comedy Jam. Showtime at the Apollo. The Oprah Winfrey show. HBO Comedy half-hour, Comedy Central Presents, Queen Adele has certainly reigned supreme long before Queen Adele made her acting debut, guest-starring in such sitcoms as Martin, Moesha, The Parkers, The Steve Harvey show, a recurring role on The Tracey Ullman show and becoming a series regular on the hit sitcom The Hughley's to name a few. Loving her newfound tree, Queen Adele branched out to do her very own morning radio show (The Adele Givens morning show on WGCI 107.5 FM Chicago), but not before filming her first movie role as Tricks in the film, The Player's Club. Before long, HBO recognized her majesty by offering her a chance to do her own HBO Half-hour comedy special and television pilot The Adele Givens show. Adele also served as co-host of the Source Magazine Awards pre-show. Queen Adele Givens wowed audiences everywhere on the very successful Queens of Comedy tour (13 consecutive sold out dates and the album was nominated for a Grammy Award.



About Eddie Griffin:

A popular comedian turned actor who started his career on-stage as a dare, funnyman Eddie Griffin has built an ever-growing fan base since jumping onto the comedy scene in the 90'. Born in Kansas City, Missouri, Eddie was voted class clown three years in a row in high school. His first love was always dance and by the young age of 16, he opened his own dance studio and was choreographing the Kansas City Chiefs half-time shows. But all of that would soon change when one night his cousin dared him to go on stage at the local comedy club Sanford and Sons where he was told to do 3 minutes. He performed off-the-cuff for 45 minutes successfully. It was then that Griffin purchased a one-way ticket to Los Angeles to pursue his dream of becoming a stand up. He played The Pastor opposite Dave Chappelle, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in 2018's Academy Award Winning feature film A Star is Born. His Showtime Comedy Special Eddie Griffin: Undeniable debuted on Showtime to rave reviews.



About Smokey Suarez:

Smokey has been cast in starring roles for acclaimed Rocafella films, such as Paper Sodiers, Death of The Dynasty and State Property 2.He was also a comedic staple on BETs Comic View, where he showcased his crowd-captivating stand-up comedy for 5 whole seasons. And his television credits dont just stop there. Smokey has been a featured stand-up comedian for Russell Simmons Presents: Def Comedy Jam on HBO, P. Diddy Presents the Bad Boys of Comedy on HBO, Bill Bellamys Whos Got Jokes? on TV One and BETs One Mic Stand. Smokey has also appeared in a sketch on Charlie Murphys Crash Comedy Sketch Show. Smokey can currently be seen in the Comedy Central show, Russell Simmons Presents Stand-Up at the El Rey.