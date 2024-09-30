NJPAC Presents Melissa Etheridge & Joss Stone This April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Melissa Etheridge and Joss Stone come to New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Thursday, April 24, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.



See Melissa Etheridge, known as one the greatest American rockers of all time. Her massive hits include “I'm the Only One,” “Come to My Window” and “I Want to Come Over.” Beyond her two GRAMMY Awards, 15 nominations and countless honors, Melissa has surpassed “star” status and firmly planted herself in “icon” territory. Her raw, confessional songs are the soundtrack of love, heartbreak and hope for so many around the world.



Melissa Etheridge stormed onto the American rock scene in 1988 with her self-titled debut album, leading to her appearance on the 1989 Grammy Awards show. Her hits include "Come to My Window" and "I'm the Only One." In 2007, she won an Academy Award for Best Song for "I Need to Wake Up." Etheridge acknowledged her sexual orientation early in her career and battled and won against breast cancer in 2004. In 2020, she launched The Etheridge Foundation to support research into new treatments for opioid use disorder. In 2024, she released a docuseries and live album called Melissa Etheridge: I'm Not Broken, recorded at the Topeka Correctional Facility.



GRAMMY winner Joss Stone is “a genuine article of soul music” (Paste). She wowed the world with her debut album at just 16, and she's been raising the bar ever since. Her thrilling vocals soar on songs like “Super Duper Love,” “Fell in Love with a Boy,” “The Love We Had (Stays on My Mind).” And who could forget her epic duet with Melissa Etheridge (“Cry Baby”/“Piece of My Heart”)?



Joss Stone is a Grammy and Brit award-winning artist known for her powerhouse soul vocals. She has released nine studio albums, sold over 15 million copies worldwide, and performed alongside legendary artists such as James Brown, Stevie Wonder, and Sting. In addition to her music career, she embarked on an audacious Total World Tour, launched a successful podcast and cooking show, and won season two of The Masked Singer UK. She released her 8th album, "Never Forget My Love," and her first Christmas album, 'Merry Xmas, Love.' She also welcomed her second child, Shack.



