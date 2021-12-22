New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) announces the return of the annual Valentine's All-Star Comedy Show starring actor and comedian Bill Bellamy, the queen of Instagram comedy Jessica "Jess Hilarious" Moore, Lavell Crawford known for his iconic role as Huell Babineaux in Breaking Bad and Freddie Ricks all take to the stage for two hilarious shows on Friday, February 11, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.

Newark's own Bill Bellamy coined the phrase "booty call" and has appeared in countless TV shows and movies, including Def Comedy Jam, Who's Got Jokes?, Last Coming Standing, Any Given Sunday, and Issa Rae's Insecure.

Jessica "Jess Hilarious" Moore is the queen of Instagram comedy with over 5 million followers and seen on MTV's Wild 'n Out, HBO's All Def Comedy, and FOX's Rel. •. She's opened for comedy legends like Martin Lawrence, Rickey Smiley, Mo'Nique, and Mike Epps.

Lavell Crawford known for his iconic role as Huell Babineaux in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. He's also a hilarious standup who's appeared on Chelsea Lately, Lopez Tonight, Last Comic Standing, Comedy Central Presents, All-Star Comedy Jam, Def Comedy Jam, and Showtime at the Apollo.

Freddie Ricks is an actor and comedian known for his roles in Baby Boy and Shaft.

Tickets to see The Valentine's All-Star Comedy Show with Bill Bellamy, Jessica "Jess Hilarious" Moore, Lavell Crawford and Freddie Ricks on Friday, February 11, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. or 10:00 p.m. go on-sale Friday, December 24 at 10 am. Reserve tickets by visiting NJPAC.org 888. G.O. NJPAC (888.466.5722) or in person at the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street in Newark, New Jersey.