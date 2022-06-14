NJPAC Announces New Diverse Shows Including Comedians Maz Jobrani, Mike Marino, Nai Ni Chen, and Taj Express

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), known for bringing world-class entertainment close to home, announces new diverse shows.



Entertainment is more significant than ever, and NJPAC presents some of the most popular shows that audiences can't wait to see. See Middle Eastern comedian Maz Jobrani's new show, Live and Dry, on Saturday (November 5) See New Jersey's Bad Boy of comedy Mike Marino on (November 26). The respected dance company Nai-Ni Chen welcomes the coming of Spring 2023, the Year of the Black Water-Rabbit. It's a spectacular experience for all ages, combining traditional Chinese dance with modern flair on Saturday (January 21) and Sunday (January 22), both performances at 2 PM. Bollywood Jukebox takes audiences on a journey through contemporary Bollywood music and dance with the production, Taj Express, experience the music of Bollywood hits with a mix of traditional, classic, modern, disco, and retro songs on Saturday, (March 23) at 3 PM and 8 PM.



Tickets to see these exciting shows go on-sale Friday, June 16, at 10am. and can be purchased by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at One Center Street Newark, New Jersey 07102.

MAZ JOBRANI LIVE AND DRY

Saturday, November 5, 2022 @7:30PM and 9:45PM

$49.50

Victoria Theater

Maz Jobrani busts through cultural barriers wherever he goes, making audiences laugh from the Midwest to the Middle East. Come see the fearless and funny Iranian-American comic as he riffs on politics, parenthood and the immigrant experience. As seen on his Netflix special (Immigrant) or heard him as a panelist on NPR's Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!, or maybe you've spotted him on TV (Superior Donuts, Grey's Anatomy, Curb Your Enthusiasm). Maz has also performed at the White House, given two TED talks with 20+ million views, co-founded Comedy Central's Axis of Evil Comedy Tour and written a best-selling book, I'm Not a Terrorist but I've Played One on TV.

MIKE MARINO

Saturday, November 26, 2022 @ 8PM

$37.50 - $47.50

Victoria Theater

New Jersey's Bad Boy is back! Jersey City native Mike Marino returns to NJPAC with a more hysterical stand-up about the Italian-American experience.

Inspired by his family's heritage and the absurdities of modern life, Mike's riotous comedy has taken him from The Tonight Show to sitcoms to major comedy clubs, theaters, and casinos from New York to Los Angeles, and around the world.

Mike's video "If the President Were Italian" hit 12 million+ views on YouTube. He's also been a highlight of Montreal's famed Just for Laughs Comedy Festival for seven years in a row. In 2008, Marino was inducted into the New Jersey Comedy Hall of Fame, and in 2015 he was awarded the USO Bob Hope Comedy Award for his regular performances for the U.S. military.

NAI-NI CHEN

Saturday, January 21, 2023 @ 2PM

Sunday, January 22, 2023 @ 2PM

$27 - $35

Victoria Theater

Celebrate the Lunar New Year! In January, Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company welcomes Spring 2023 with the Year of the Black Water Rabbit. It's a spectacular experience for all ages, combining traditional Chinese dance with modern flair. The Red Lions dance to a hip hop beat. The Golden Dragon brings good luck and fortune for the coming year. Dancers, acrobats and musicians perform in dazzling red and gold costumes. Don't miss this great Newark tradition, going strong for two decades.

Proudly sponsored by M&T Bank Dance Series.

TAJ EXPRESS

Saturday, March 18, 2023 3PM & 8PM

$69 - $79

Victoria Theater

Bollywood comes to life in this vibrant stage extravaganza! Taj Express - Bollywood Jukeboxtakes you on a journey through modern Bollywood music and dance, featuring Bollywood hits with a mix of traditional, classic, modern, disco and retro songs. The story revolves around a young composer named Shankar and his foray into the Bollywood film industry-but that's just the beginning. You'll be wowed by the talented performers, mesmerizing costumes, joyful choreography, thrilling music and bombastic energy.



